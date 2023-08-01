European stocks lag amid manufacturing sector slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stocks lag amid manufacturing sector slump

By Press Association
European stocks lagged on Tuesday as the UK and Germany’s manufacturing sector slumped (Rui Vieira/PA)
European stocks lagged on Tuesday amid new data showing the UK and Germany’s manufacturing sector slumped last month, as the sector feels the impact of waning demand.

London’s FTSE 100 started the month on the downturn after gaining about 2.2% during July, its best month since April.

The top index was weighed down by losses for insurers, miners, and some banking stocks, and not offset by gains for HSBC.

It came after UK manufacturers saw the joint-worst performance since May 2020, and the 12th month of decline for the sector, according to the influential S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey.

The index closed 33.14 points lower, or 0.43%, at 7,666.27.

Meanwhile, it was a heavier day of losses for other European stock markets after a similarly weak performance for Germany’s manufacturing sector dampened the mood among investors.

Germany’s top stock index, the Dax, sank by 1.26% and France’s Cac 40 also fell by 1.22% on Tuesday.

Chris Beauchamp, the chief market analyst for IG, said: “Hopes of a sustained rally in the FTSE 100 have been dashed too, though at least BP hasn’t been the drag on performance in the manner of Shell last week.

“But if the weakness in German data begins to spread then we could see August live up to its reputation as an unpropitious month for stocks, even if equities do continue to gain into the end of the year.”

Across the pond, it was a slow start to trading in the US with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and Dow Jones flat by the time European stock markets closed.

The pound was down 0.7% against the US dollar to 1.2727, and down 0.4% to 1.1619 against the euro.

The price of Brent crude oil fell by 0.84% to 84.71 US dollars per barrel.

HSBC’s new global division
Shares in FTSE 100-listed HSBC hit a four-year high on Tuesday after it unveiled bumper profits (Tim Ireland/PA)

In company news, fast food outlet Greggs saw its shares drop to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after it revealed its half-year results.

The company’s shares fell 7.2% as investors were seen taking profits from the business, whose shares are still up by more than 7% since the start of the year, despite Tuesday’s fall.

Greggs said that its sales were up 21.5% to £844 million during the first six months of the year. It said that customers had bought more of its goods and it had hiked prices, helping to boost its revenue.

It also added another 50 shops to its estate of more than 2,300 during the period.

Shares in banking giant HSBC peaked at a four-year high on Tuesday after announcing bumper profits and a big share buyback.

Pre-tax profit reached 21.7 billion US dollars (£16.9 billion) in the first half of the year, more than 2.5 times higher than the same period a year ago.

The business also said that it now expects to make more net interest income this year than it had previously forecast as interest rates rise around the world.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Weir Group, up 39.5p to 1,874.5p, Rightmove, up 10.2p to 580.6p, Centrica, up 1.9p to 139.95p, HSBC, up 8.6p to 654.9p, and Auto Trader, up 5.4p to 651.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, down 28p to 520.5p, Fresnillo, down 27.2p to 591p, JD Sports, down 4.45p to 153.25p, Endeavour Mining, down 50p to 1,830p, and NatWest Group, down 6.1p to 238.2p.