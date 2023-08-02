Taylor Wimpey warns jumps in mortgage rates weakened housing market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Wimpey warns jumps in mortgage rates weakened housing market

By Press Association
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it has seen the housing market impacted by further increases in mortgage rates after interest rate hikes (Rui Vieira/PA)
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has cautioned that higher mortgage rates have increased concerns over whether potential customers can afford to buy.

It came as the FTSE 100 giant revealed a plunge in sales and profits for the past six months.

Nevertheless, the company also told shareholders on Wednesday it is building properties “slightly ahead” of forecasts.

Taylor Wimpey said it saw an “encouraging” start to 2023 despite borrowing costs, but market conditions “weakened” in the second quarter.

It said it was particularly impacted by a sharper increase in mortgage costs in June after the Bank of England hiked the base interest rate from 4.5% to 5%.

The update comes a day before the central bank is expected to announce its 14th increase in a row in its efforts to drag down inflation, with economists widely expecting a rise to 5.25%, with further increases still expected.

On Tuesday, Moneyfacts had reported the average two-year fixed mortgage deal was 6.85% while the average five-year fixed deal was 6.37%.

The housebuilder posted a 21.2% plunge in revenues to £1.64 billion for the six months to July 2, compared with the same period last year.

It also revealed its pre-tax profit dropped by 28.9% to £237.7 million for the half-year.

The group told shareholders that despite difficult market conditions, it has made strong progress on house builds and expects to complete between 10,000 and 10,500 homes by the end of the year.

Chief executive Jennie Daly said: “The first half of the year has been characterised by variable market conditions including substantially higher mortgage rates.

“While this has inevitably impacted our results, I am pleased that we have delivered a resilient performance, with first-half completions slightly ahead of our expectations.

“This performance is testament to the hard work of our teams on the ground and our strong focus on operational excellence and tight cost management.”