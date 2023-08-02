UK to adopt global sustainability rules to crack down on greenwashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

UK to adopt global sustainability rules to crack down on greenwashing

By Press Association
The UK is to adopt rules which oblige companies to reveal their impact on the climate (PA/David Jones)
The UK is to adopt rules which oblige companies to reveal their impact on the climate (PA/David Jones)

The Government has announced it will adopt internationally-approved sustainability standards to help crack down on corporate greenwashing and bolster London as a global financial centre.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department for Business and Trade said the UK’s disclosure standards will set out rules on how companies share their sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

It said the rules will be based on those published last month by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) – a group set up at Cop27 to set global rules on climate reporting.

Under the rules, firms face more pressure to publicly disclose their impact on the climate including on their Scope 3 emissions – which covers the products or services that they sell.

Ukraine Recovery Conference
Kemi Badenoch is to ponder endorsing the international standards to create UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards by July 2024 (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The ISSB said the aim is to establish a common global language in which companies report their impact, to improve trust in climate reporting and to help to inform investors about sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

The Government said Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch will consider endorsing the international standards to create the UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards (SDS) by July 2024.

It added that the UK standards will only divert from the global baseline “if absolutely necessary for UK specific matters”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will oversee disclosures from UK-listed companies while the Government will oversee them for UK registered companies and limited liability partnerships.

The Department for Business and Trade said the aim is for the information that companies disclose “to be globally comparable and decision-useful for investors”.

It will also help investors compare information between companies, support the efficient allocation of capital and the smooth running of the UK’s capital markets, the department said.

The Policy and Implementation Committee (PIC), which includes the Bank of England, the FCA, the Financial Reporting Council and the Treasury, is providing advice on an endorsement decision to the Business Secretary.

The UK is among several countries, including Canada, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, Chile, Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, to consider endorsing the global standards, according to the ISSB.

The London Stock Exchange and the FCA have both welcomed the new standards.

ISSB chair Emmanuel Faber previously told the PA news agency: “We have been really encouraged by the number of jurisdictions that have already indicated they will consider adoption.

“The UK has been instrumental in paving the way for sustainability reporting for investors and advising on the development of ISSB standards.

“We launched our standards today at the market opening of the London Stock Exchange, as well as at other exchanges around the world, and we have been in close dialogue with the UK FCA which is highly supportive of our objective to establish a common language for investors globally.”

The ISSB is part of the independent International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, which writes standardised accounting rules used in about 140 countries.

It says the new rules on sustainability-related reporting can be released alongside firms’ annual financial reports.