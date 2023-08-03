Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce sees earnings take-off on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce sees earnings take-off on

By Press Association
Rolls-Royce has revealed soaring half-year profits as its turnaround programme gathers pace and amid a bounce-back in international travel (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce has revealed soaring half-year profits as its turnaround programme gathers pace and amid a bounce-back in international travel (Paul Ellis/PA)

Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has revealed soaring half-year profits as its turnaround programme gathers pace and amid a bounce-back in international travel.

The aircraft engine manufacturer posted underlying operating profits of £673 million for the six months to June 30 – more than five times the £125 million it reported a year earlier.

On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax profit of £1.4 billion from losses of £1.8 billion a year ago.

The results come a week after Rolls hiked its earnings outlook for the full-year to between £1.2 billion and £1.4 billion this year, up from the previously guided range of £800 million to £1 billion.

The profit cheer sent its shares surging higher on the day, to levels not seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been benefiting from an overhaul, which saw it cut thousands of jobs following the heavy impact of the pandemic and actions to slash costs and create efficiencies in a bid to improve profits.

Rolls has also seen its key civil aerospace division boosted by a recovery in long-haul travel following the pandemic, which is driving demand from airlines for engine maintenance.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic kicked off another transformation programme at the start of the year, shaking up senior management among other changes.

He said the plan had “started well with progress already evident in our strong initial results and increased full year guidance for 2023”.

But he said there is “more to do” under the programme and it has also been undertaking a strategic review with aims to reveal the findings later this year.

He said: “There is much more to do to deliver better performance and to transform Rolls-Royce into a high performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business.

“We will share the outcome of our strategy review along with medium-term goals for the group in November.”

The company has seen a marked improvement in flying hours by engines from its civil aerospace operation, up 36% in the first half and reaching 83% of 2019 levels.

It also banked 240 large engine orders in the half-year, up from 96 the previous year.

Its civil aerospace division delivered operating profits of £405 million compared with a loss of £79 million a year ago.

The group’s power systems division saw lower profit margins in the first, but Rolls said it expects this to improve in the second half due to pricing actions and cost savings.

Operating profits grew by a third to £261 million in its defence business – which the group said was its most “resilient” division – with the sector benefiting from increased global demand as a result of the war in Ukraine.