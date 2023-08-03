Next raises profit guidance after stronger-than-expected summer sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next raises profit guidance after stronger-than-expected summer sales

By Press Association
The retailer upgraded its profit forecast after improved full-price sales and a strong end-of-season sale (Yui Mok/PA)
Next has shrugged off cost-of-living concerns as the high street giant revealed it was buoyed by improved full-price trading and a strong end-of-season sale in the latest quarter.

The fashion chain upgraded its profit target as a result.

The retailer, which runs 466 stores across the UK, reported that full-price sales increased by 6.9% over the 13 weeks to July 29, compared with the same period last year.

It comes after the firm told shareholders in June that it had seen better-than-expected sales as it benefited from “exceptionally warm weather”.

Model wearing clothing from Next's summer 2023 line
Next revealed strong full-price sales over the latest quarter (Next/PA)

Next said full-price sales over the six weeks since the previous update grew by 3.7% against the previous year, taking in £16 million more in sales than expected.

Nevertheless, it represented a slowdown from the start of the quarter amid damper weather last month.

The retailer said strong sales over the past quarter included a 10% jump in online trade with a 2.2% increase for stores.

It also reported that its end-of-season sale “has gone well” and said it cleared more stock than expected.

As a result, Next increased its pre-tax profit guidance for the current financial year by £10 million to £845 million.

Despite the improved performance, Next held its sales forecast of 0.5% growth for the second half of the financial year.

It said this would put the firm on track for a 1.8% increase for the year as a whole.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said: “This self-evidently assumes a reducing willingness by consumers to spend their improving disposable income.”