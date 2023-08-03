Consumer backlash against Bud Light knocks AB InBev US sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumer backlash against Bud Light knocks AB InBev US sales

By Press Association
Stella Artois and Budweiser maker AB InBev has revealed a slump in sales across North America after being hit by a consumer boycott of Bud Light over the brand’s partnership with a transgender influencer (Alamy/PA)
Stella Artois and Budweiser maker AB InBev has announced a slump in sales across North America after being hit by a rightwing consumer boycott of Bud Light over the brand’s partnership with a transgender influencer.

The world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, said that North American revenues slumped 10.5% in the three months to June 30, with sales to retailers and wholesalers down 14% and 15% respectively “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light”.

AB InBev has been hit by a backlash among rightwing Americans against the Bud Light brand since April after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoted the beer on social media.

Bud Light lost its spot as the top-selling US beer as a result, with Constellation Brands’ Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtaking it to take pole position in June.

AB InBev said the impact saw its total share of the US beer market fall over the quarter.

But it added: “Since April, we actively engaged with over 170 000 consumers across the country through a third-party research firm and the data shows that most consumers surveyed are favourable towards the Bud Light brand and approximately 80% are favourable or neutral.”

Overall, AB InBev, which also makes Corona and Leffe, offset the Bud Light hit to its US arm to increase second quarter revenues by 7.2% thanks to price rises and a switch to premium tipples.

This helped counter a 1.4% fall in sales by volume across the group, weighed on by the US Bud Light boycott.

Pre-tax profits rose 3.5% to 3.8 billion US dollars (£3 billion) for the first half of 2023, up from 3.7 billion US dollars (£2.9 billion) a year earlier.

Across Europe and including the UK, it said half-year sales by volume fell by “low single digits” but pricing and trend for trading-up to more expensive brands helped drive double-digit revenues growth.

It said “premium and super premium brands delivered double-digit revenue growth this quarter, led by Corona and Budweiser”.