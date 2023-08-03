Data and interest rates drive higher income at London Stock Exchange Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Data and interest rates drive higher income at London Stock Exchange Group

By Press Association
The London Stock Exchange Group has reported an increase in income (Nick Ansell/PA)
The London Stock Exchange Group has reported an increase in income (Nick Ansell/PA)

London Stock Exchange Group has revealed a jump in income following a boost from rising interest rates and growth in its data operation.

The stock market and financial data firm told investors that total income grew by 11.9% to £4.18 billion over the six months to June 30, against the same period last year.

As a result, it said revenue growth is on track to be at the upper end of its 6-8% range for 2023 as a whole.

LSEG said it benefited from 7.6% growth in its data and analytics business as it continues to benefit from the integration of Refinitiv, the data firm it bought in a 27 billion US dollar (£21 billion) deal in 2021.

The group has also expended its data operation since agreeing a deal last year for Microsoft to buy a 2.0 billion dollar (£1.6 billion) stake in the firm last year.

David Schwimmer, chief executive officer of the group, said: “LSEG delivered strong, broad-based growth in the first half.

“Data & Analytics is growing faster than it has for many years, with the ongoing improvements to our offering and strengthened customer relationships increasingly reflected in financial performance.

“Through our multi-year investment programme we are delivering better solutions and higher customer satisfaction, and building a faster-growing, more scalable business.

“We are progressing well with the implementation phase of our transformational, strategic partnership with Microsoft, with customers beginning to see the benefits from next year.”

The company also revealed that operating profits were down 18.7% to £729 million for the past half-year.

Shares in the company were 3% lower in early trading on Thursday.