Holidaymakers parking at airports warned over ‘serious financial sting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Holidaymakers parking at airports warned over ‘serious financial sting’

By Press Association
Holidaymakers are being charged up to four times more for airport parking if they pay on arrival rather than in advance, according to new research (Alamy/PA)
Holidaymakers are being charged up to four times more for airport parking if they pay on arrival rather than in advance, according to new research (Alamy/PA)

Holidaymakers are being charged up to four times more for airport parking if they pay on arrival rather than in advance, according to new research.

Consumer group Which? said its analysis of prices at 16 UK airport car parks revealed the “serious financial sting”.

It compared prices for a week’s stay in mid-August paid for on the day with those paid in advance four months earlier.

The largest price difference was at Manchester airport, where paying on arrival was £406, compared with just £95 if booked in advance.

Other airports charging a significant premium for travellers who pay on the day include Heathrow (£583 compared with £190 in advance), Birmingham (£392 compared with £150 in advance) and Gatwick (£180 compared with £106 in advance).

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “When you’re planning a holiday, sorting out your airport parking can easily slip down your to-do list, but our research found leaving it to the last minute can come with a serious financial sting.

“Take the time to shop around and compare the options on offer – comparison sites can be a great starting point – and book early wherever possible to lock in the best price.

“It’s also worth comparing off-site and onsite options, as further away doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper.”

Mr Boland added that holidaymakers should consider “unconventional options” such as renting someone’s driveway or garage, although he acknowledged this “may not be for everyone” due to concerns about vehicle security.

RAC research published last month revealed that drop-off fees for drivers have increased at more than a third of major UK airports in the past year.

The biggest upswing in existing so-called kiss and fly charges – which are typically levied for dropping off someone as close to a terminal as possible – were at Southampton and Belfast International airports.

The former has raised its fee from £4 to £6, while the latter has hiked its price from £1 to £3.

Belfast City Airport previously allowed drivers to drop passengers near its terminal for free, but this now costs £3.

Many airports offer free options for dropping passengers off in mid or long-stay car parks connected to terminals by buses.