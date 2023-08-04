Advertising firm WPP warns over weaker spending by US tech firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Advertising firm WPP warns over weaker spending by US tech firms

By Press Association
Advertising giant WPP has cautioned over weaker spending by US tech firms (WPP/PA)
Advertising giant WPP has cautioned over weaker spending by US tech firms (WPP/PA)

Advertising giant WPP has warned that weaker spending by US tech firms will dampen its growth in 2023.

Shares in the London-listed firm slid in early trading after it reduced revenue growth forecasts.

WPP said it expects like-for-like revenue growth of between 1.5% and 3% over the year, cutting its previous guidance of between 3% and 5% growth.

The update came hours after Apple reported a slowdown in revenues for its third straight quarter amid disappointing iPhone sales.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP
Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said the company’s performance has been ‘resilient’ (WPP/PA)

It comes after other agencies, such as S4 Capital, the firm run by former WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell, provided gloomier outlooks as firms cut back their marketing budgets.

On Friday, WPP revealed revenues of £7.2 billion for the first half of 2023, representing 3.5% like-for-like growth against the same period last year.

The company said it saw growth in the vast majority of regions, although highlighted that its China business grew “less strongly than expected”.

But its North America operation declined during the second quarter.

Mark Read, chief executive of the firm, said: “Our performance in the first half has been resilient with Q2 growth accelerating in all regions except the USA, which was impacted in the second quarter by lower spending from technology clients and some delays in technology-related projects.

“This was felt primarily in our integrated creative agencies.

“China returned to growth in the second quarter albeit more slowly than expected. In the near term, we expect the pattern of activity in the first half to continue into the second half of the year.”

WPP said it saw a “solid” new business performance over the year, flagging 2 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion) worth of new billings over the half-year.

The company also highlighted the increased use of AI in its operations over the period, reporting that it has delivered work using AI for clients such as Nestle, Nike and Mondelez.

Shares in the firm were 7.1% lower on Friday morning.