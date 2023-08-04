Consumers told old Royal Mail stamps are fake in swap scheme, reports say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Consumers told old Royal Mail stamps are fake in swap scheme, reports say

By Press Association
Royal Mail faces allegations that customers are being told their old stamps are fake (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail faces allegations that customers are being told their old stamps are fake (Royal Mail/PA)

Some consumers attempting to swap old Royal Mail stamps for new versions with a barcode have been charged after being told their purchases are fake, according to new allegations.

From August, regular stamps without a barcode were no longer valid but they can be exchanged for new barcoded versions, as part of Royal Mail’s Stamp Swap Out scheme.

People wishing to exchange their old stamps must fill out a form and send them to Royal Mail, where they will be swapped for new barcoded versions free of charge.

But some customers have found their old stamps are counterfeit or fraudulent, The Telegraph found.

If an invalid stamp is used, or the stamp is detected to be fraudulent or faulty, then the recipient will have to pay a fee in order to receive their post.

Affected customers told the newspaper the stamps had been bought from reputable and official places, including the Post Office or at counters at retailers like WH Smith, or even directly from the Royal Mail website.

The Telegraph said it had seen 40 instances of customers claiming the stamps they had bought were flagged as invalid – both old ones, and the newer barcoded versions.

Royal Mail said it needs sufficient evidence to be able to investigate cases of stamps being marked as counterfeit or not genuine.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “It is vital we can investigate any instance where a person believes their stamps have been incorrectly identified as counterfeit or pre-used.

“To do this, we require any customer who believes they have been incorrectly surcharged to send the envelope with the barcoded stamp attached to us, along with the exact location of where the stamp was purchased.”

It said it can then assess both barcoded and non-barcoded stamps with a “thorough examination using specialist equipment”, as well as a human inspection and then additional security checks.

“We are confident our processes are robust,” the spokesman added. “We will always happily review individual cases and if an error has been made then we will of course correct it.”

The Post Office, which sells stamps, said it takes allegations of fake stamps seriously and also said it can only investigate a case if a customer has their receipt as proof of purchase.

Possible fake stamps would then need to be checked by the Royal Mail, it said.

Cost of living crisis
Some customers told The Telegraph they had bought alleged fraudulent stamps from official retailers including the Post Office (Liam McBurney/PA)

A Post Office spokesman said: “Stamps are available to buy from a number of different sources. Post Office Ltd receives its stamps direct from Royal Mail’s secure printers and are shared with our experienced postmasters and operators to sell in their Post Offices.”

Consumer champion Which? said Royal Mail should think about investigating any possible issues with its new stamp barcode system.

Lisa Webb, Which? consumer law expert, said: “It’s unacceptable for recipients to be wrongly charged for stamps that have been bought legitimately from reputable retailers.

“It’s in Royal Mail’s interests to investigate as a priority any issues reported with its new stamp barcode system.

“Anyone who believes they have been wrongly charged for stamps marked as counterfeit should raise it with Royal Mail and the company must ensure that any customers who encounter problems with the new system are not left out of pocket.”

All retailers were told to stop selling non-barcoded stamps from October last year.

The new barcoded stamps, which still feature an image of the late Queen, were introduced last year as part of a move to modernise the service, and to allow enhanced security features.