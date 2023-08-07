HSBC executive apologises for saying Britain ‘weak’ for bowing to US demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC executive apologises for saying Britain ‘weak’ for bowing to US demands

By Press Association
A senior HSBC executive has apologised for comments made during a private meeting (Lucy North/PA)
A senior HSBC executive has apologised for comments made during a private meeting (Lucy North/PA)

A senior executive at banking giant HSBC has apologised for comments suggesting that Britain would be “weak” for siding with the US and cutting back business dealings with China.

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles made the comments during a private meeting but issued an apology after they appeared in a report in Bloomberg News.

The head of public affairs at the bank reportedly told the attendees that Britain often complied with the US’s demands, and should stand by its own interests rather than blindly following calls from Washington, according to the newswire which cited people familiar with the matter.

Sir Sherard, who is a former diplomat and chairman of the China-Britain Business Council, has since insisted that his personal views do not reflect those of the bank.

He said in a statement: “I was speaking at a private event under Chatham House Rule and my personal comments don’t reflect the views of HSBC or the China-Britain Business Council. I apologise for any offence caused.”

The banking group also emphasised that the executive was sharing his personal views at the private event.

Chatham House Rules refers to an agreement between attendees at a private meeting that they will not be identified over any comments made during discussions.

But the Bloomberg report found that Sir Sherard was behind the remarks, including indicating that the UK was bowing down to US demands when it banned Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from supplying equipment to build the nation’s 5G network.

Canada Square
HSBC fielded calls earlier this year to split the bank in two and have a Hong Kong-listed Asia spin-off (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China, the first and second biggest economies in the world.

It also follows a dispute between HSBC and its biggest shareholder, Ping An Asset Management, over calls to split the company in two and have a Hong Kong-listed Asia spin-off.

HSBC pushed back on the demands and said the move would damage its unique global position which it insisted is good for shareholders and customers.

The majority of the bank’s shareholders voted against the resolution put forward by Ping An at its annual general meeting early this year.

But the bank afterward revealed it had plans to bolster revenues in its Asia business amid the pressure.

More than 80% of HSBC’s profits are generated outside of the UK, largely from mainland China and Hong Kong.