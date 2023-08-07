Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters help boost card spending by 4% in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters help boost card spending by 4% in July

By Press Association
Sales for Taylor Swift’s forthcoming tour helped boost card spending in July (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sales of Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters concert tickets helped to boost card spending by 4% year-on-year in July despite consumers’ ongoing battle with the cost of living.

Live entertainment, holiday bookings and summer socialising motivated consumers to part with their cash, although careful discretionary spending saw the overall growth figure fall from June’s 5.4%, Barclays said.

Spending on non-essential items was up 5.6% on a year ago, with bars, pubs and clubs enjoying 7.6% growth.

The entertainment sector saw a significant 15.8% boost, with surges recorded on sale dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and Foo Fighters’ upcoming concerts.

Ticket sales for the Foo Fighters helped push up spending on cards (Yui Mok/PA)

One in 10 consumers (11%) said they were cutting back on other expenses to afford tickets to concerts and movies, while 10% said they treated themselves to a concert or film ticket in July even though they could not really afford it.

Spending in supermarkets slowed considerably to 5.2% from 9.8% a month earlier as the rate of food price inflation continued to slow after peaking in March.

However, concern around rising food prices remains high at 91%, leading 70% of shoppers to look for ways to reduce the cost of their weekly shop – the highest percentage so far this year.

Of those, 13% reported having to remove items at the checkout to avoid going over budget, 35% buying in bulk and 41% shopping at multiple supermarkets to seek out deals.

Meanwhile, 73% of consumers reported noticing examples of “shrinkflation”, up from 70% in June, and 22% noticing that some of the alcoholic drinks they buy such as beers, spirits and tinned cocktails have become weaker or contain less alcohol while costing the same amount.

This coincides with changes to alcohol duty introduced on August 1, which now taxes drinks on their strength.

Takeaways and digital content and subscriptions rose 9.2% and 9.9% respectively, with the growth in streaming services possibly linked to platforms cracking down on account sharing.

Travel spending also continued to perform well, with travel agents and airlines seeing sales increases of 7.8% and 39.1% respectively.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “While July’s weather was a washout for clothing retailers, it was a ray of sunshine for takeaways and streaming services, which performed better than expected.

“Entertainment also enjoyed a huge boost, largely thanks to pre-sales for Taylor Swift’s and Foo Fighters’ upcoming stadium tours.

“With value for money still a major concern at the supermarket, eagle-eyed consumers are also spotting signs of drinkflation – shrinkflation on alcoholic drinks.

“This could be due to manufacturers making changes to their products ahead of the recent changes to alcohol duty, which mean that drinks are now taxed according to strength rather than type.”