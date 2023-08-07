August is busiest month for home moves, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
August is busiest month for home moves, research finds

By Press Association
August is the most popular month for home moves, analysis suggests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
August is the most popular month to move home, analysis of thousands of removal quotes suggests.

Analysis of more than 630,000 quotes collected by reallymoving indicated that August has been the most popular month to move home for the past 11 years.

Research was carried out jointly with property advice website the HomeOwners Alliance, with the findings indicating that Friday August 25 could be the most popular day to move in 2023, enabling people to settle into their new home over the bank holiday weekend.

Three in 10 (30%) households move on a Friday, and the last Friday in August tends to be the busiest day of the year to move, the findings indicate.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, said: “With the long summer bank holiday weekend it’s no surprise Friday August 25 is set to be the busiest day to move.

“A long weekend gives movers the opportunity to get settled and sorted before families return to school and work. But, in a cost-of-living crisis, we wanted to point out to homebuyers that there are savings to be had by avoiding the busiest day.

“With the average two-bedroom house move costing over £500, it would be wise for households to consider moving at a less busy time so they can negotiate a discount on their removals quote.

“For those fixed on moving over the bank holiday weekend, prepare for delays as removals firms are put under added strain.”

The research also indicated that February is the least popular month for house moves, with Sunday being the least popular day of the week to move.

Rob Houghton, CEO of reallymoving, said: “Moving on the busiest day of the year isn’t for the faint-hearted, especially with the August bank holiday also happening that week, pushing more moves on to the remaining four days.

“Ensure your conveyancer and everyone in the chain knows you’re working towards that date and book your removals firm well in advance, so you only need to confirm as soon as you exchange.

“It’s best to ask them to come to your house to assess the volume of your belongings. This ensures you have the right-sized van and number of team members on the day of your move.”

To avoid moving day delays, those behind the research suggested Friday home movers could insist on receiving the keys by 1pm, to avoid being stranded without keys until after the weekend.

They also suggested asking removal firms what would happen if there was a delay and whether they have emergency storage.