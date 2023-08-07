July washout helps drive down retail sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

July washout helps drive down retail sales

By Press Association
July’s washout weather helped to drive down retail sales (Philip Toscano/PA)
July’s washout weather helped to drive down retail sales (Philip Toscano/PA)

Retail sales slowed in July as the washout weather gave consumers no reason to restock their summer wardrobes, figures show.

Total UK retail sales increased by just 1.5% – even taking into account high inflation – over the four weeks to July 29, a marked downturn from the previous July’s 2.3% growth and below the three-month average of 3.5%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)- KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Food and drink, and items for the home were the best sellers on the high street, while the wet weather meant no need to shop for summer clothes, with all categories of clothing falling into negative sales territory in what is usually a busy month for fashion retailers.

Total food sales increased by 8.4% – above the 12-month average growth of 7.8% – as inflation eased slightly from its high of 19.2% in March.

Meanwhile, total non-food sales fell by 0.5% over the three months to July, below the 12-month total average growth of 0.6%.

Online sales continued to slide, falling nearly 7% year on year, with just a handful of categories such as furniture, health and beauty performing well.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “The slowing pace of retail price inflation fed through into slower sales this July.

“Spend was further depressed by the damp weather, which did no favours to sales of clothing, and other seasonal goods.

“Online spending was down again year on year as the post-Covid trend back to stores continued, leading to the lowest proportion of non-food sales online since the pandemic began.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “As the storm clouds came out, shoppers retreated, with like-for-like sales growth a dismal 1.5% up in July.

“We are starting to see a big rise in the number of promotions that retailers are putting in place in order to get shoppers through the door, as they battle to keep market share.

“Price-conscious consumers are shopping more carefully, more aware of where bargains can be found and what they are getting for their money – which is biting hard into retail margins and profitability.

“UK consumers have been hugely resilient throughout the cost-of-living crisis, but stubbornly high inflation coupled with rapidly rising interest rates will test their ability and willingness to keep on spending for the rest of this year.

“Both consumers and retailers are finding that they are having to get used to doing more with less as conditions remain incredibly challenging.”