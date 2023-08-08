Pawnbroker boosted as people turn to quick loans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pawnbroker boosted as people turn to quick loans

By Press Association
H&T said the average size of the loans customers were taking had increased (Alamy/PA)
People are increasingly turning to pawnbroker H&T to access cash, the business said on Tuesday, as households continue to be battered by high living expenses.

The company said demand for its services had “gathered momentum” in the first six months of the year, as its profit jumped by nearly a third.

It said borrowers were also taking out bigger loans – on average around £423 each, compared with £405 in December last year.

However, despite the pressures people are facing, around 85% are still paying off their loans and reclaiming the items they pawned, which is “above historic levels”, H&T said.

Customers are also paying off their loans quicker – within 97 days compared with the long-term average of 108 days, the business said.

“Demand for pledge lending continued to gather momentum during the first half of 2023, as customers’ increasing need to access small sums of short-term credit comes at a time of reduced market supply following the departure of several firms from the unsecured lending market,” H&T said on Tuesday.

“Demand for lending has been growing consistently through the period, across all customer segments and all geographies.”

Pre-tax profit rose 31% to £8.8 million, the business said.

Chief executive Chris Gillespie said: “I am delighted with the progress we have made and the momentum with which we enter the busy second half of the year.

“We are mindful of the impact upon our employees, suppliers and stakeholders of persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

“H&T is not immune to these factors, which have resulted in operating costs being higher than previously envisaged.

“However, much of this cost inflation is now factored into the cost run rate.

“We expect a lower level of cost inflation in the second half of the year which, alongside the growing revenue momentum of the business, puts us on track to deliver record profits in 2023.”