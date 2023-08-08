Holiday Inn owner says travel demand resilient as half-year sales jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holiday Inn owner says travel demand resilient as half-year sales jump

By Press Association
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group has revealed its sales jumped in the latest half year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed its sales jumped as it said there have been “no signs” of people cutting back on leisure trips.

The global group, which owns a raft of hotel brands including Crowne Plaza and Regent, said it is positive that sales will remain strong “irrespective” of shorter-term economic pressures.

It revealed its reported revenues hit one billion US dollars (£780 million) in the half year to the end of June, up 23% from 840 million dollars (£658 million) the prior year.

Its operating profit also surged by 27% to 479 million dollars (£375 million) over the period.

Furthermore, the group’s global revenue per available room (RevPAR), an important measure for the hotel industry, swelled by 24% year-on-year and surpassed pre-Covid levels.

The improved result was driven by a rapid rebound in sales in China following the significant easing of Covid-19 restrictions at the start of this year, and buoyant demand for leisure travel in the rest of the world.

In the UK, there was a particularly strong rebound in travel in London, IHG said.

“There have been no broad signs of consumer price resistance or cooling of leisure demand to date,” the group said, indicating that it has not been impacted by the wider cost-of-living squeeze.

Prices easing in some US resorts were offset by growing demand for international trips, IHG said.

But business and group travel have continued to improve more slowly, with the latter still lagging behind pre-pandemic demand.

Elie Maalouf, IHG’s chief executive, said: “Our teams have delivered strong results in the first half, with financial performance, hotel openings and signings all significantly above prior year comparisons.

“Travel demand is very healthy, with RevPAR improving year-on-year across all our markets and exceeding 2019 pre-pandemic peaks for four consecutive quarters.

“In the Americas and EMEAA regions, leisure demand has remained buoyant and business and group travel continued to strengthen, while in Greater China demand has rebounded rapidly.”

FTSE 100-listed IHG’s share price was up by more than 1% in early trading.