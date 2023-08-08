Premium Bonds odds set to improve to best level in more than 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Premium Bonds odds set to improve to best level in more than 15 years

By Press Association
Premium Bonds odds will improve to the best level seen in more than 15 years from September, savings giant NS&I has announced (Nick Ansell/PA)
Premium Bonds odds will improve to the best level seen in more than 15 years from September, savings giant NS&I has announced (Nick Ansell/PA)

Premium Bonds odds will improve to the best level seen in more than 15 years from September, savings giant NS&I (National Savings and Investments) has announced.

The odds will improve to 21,000 to one, from 22,000 to one previously – their best level since the April 2008 prize draw.

NS&I estimates that there will be 5,785,904 prizes up for grabs from September – an increase of more than 269,000 when compared with August 2023.

The estimated number of £1 million prizes in September will remain the same, at two.

There will be about 90 £100,000 prizes, up from an estimated 77 in August.

And there will be an estimated 181 £50,000 prizes in September, up from 154 in August.

While there will be more big money prizes on offer, the estimated number of £25 prizes will reduce, to 1,027,604 in September, down from 1,700,728 in August.

The prize fund rate will increase from from 4.00% to 4.65% from the September draw, marking its highest level since March 1999.

The change in odds will see an estimated extra £66 million added to the prize fund next month, with a potential prize pot of more than £470 million.

NS&I is backed by the Treasury. When customers invest in NS&I products, they are lending to the Government. In return, the Government pays interest or prizes for Premium Bonds.

The provider, which has more than 24 million customers, also announced improvements to some savings rates.

Among the changes, the interest rate paid to direct saver customers will increase to 3.65%, from 3.40%.

The rate paid on NS&I’s direct Isa will increase to 3.00%, from 2.40%. Young savers will also benefit, with the rate that NS&I pays on its Junior Isa increasing to 4.00%, from 3.65%.

The rates on these savings accounts will increase from August 18.

NS&I chief executive, Dax Harkins, said: “These upcoming increases show that we’re supporting savers up and down the country. Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s favourite savings products, so increasing the prize fund rate to its best level since 1999 and improving the odds means that more people will have the chance to win prizes each month.

“These rate increases will help ensure that our savings products remain attractive to customers, whilst ensuring that we continue to balance the needs of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.”

All NS&I products offer 100% capital security due to its Treasury backing.

Savings rates generally have been climbing as the Bank of England base rate has been hiked and – under a new wide-ranging consumer duty introduced last month – banks, building societies and other financial services providers must put customers at the heart of what they do and give them fair value.