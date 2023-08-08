Minister warns fuel firms he will ‘call out any foot-dragging’ on transparency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister warns fuel firms he will ‘call out any foot-dragging’ on transparency

By Press Association
The CMA is planning to launch an interim voluntary system for retailers to publish fuel prices by the end of the month (Joe Giddens/PA)
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has warned fuel retailers he will “call out any foot-dragging” over the sharing of pump price data.

He made the comment as drivers were hit by the largest weekly rise in petrol prices for more than a year.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is planning to launch an interim voluntary system for retailers to publish fuel prices by the end of the month.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said he ‘strongly expects’ retailers to co-operate with the CMA (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Shapps claimed households are “not getting a fair deal on fuel and are being overcharged”.

In a letter to CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell, he wrote: “I want to reiterate the Government’s strong support for the CMA’s temporary scheme for major retailers to make their daily prices available in a common, machine-readable format by the end of August.

“I strongly expect retailers to co-operate with the CMA to develop the voluntary scheme to this timeline and I will not hesitate to call out any foot-dragging.

“Please do keep my officials abreast of participation in the voluntary scheme so we can act if necessary.”

Mr Shapps added that the Government “remains committed” to developing a mandatory open data scheme for fuel retailers “as soon as possible”.

Graphic showing petrol pricesFuel
(PA Graphics)

Figures published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show UK forecourts charged an average of 146.2p per litre for petrol and 148.2p per litre for diesel on Monday.

Analysis by the PA news agency found this represents the largest weekly increase in petrol prices since June last year at 2.1p per litre.

There was a largely uninterrupted fall in average petrol prices from late October 2022 until late June, but pump prices have now risen for three consecutive weeks.

AA pump price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The summer of cheaper petrol and diesel has fizzled out as oil producers cut production to force up the cost of oil and therefore increase road fuel prices.

“Drivers have complained about some very rapid rises at the pump – sometimes 2p or 3p a litre in one go.”

“This won’t help the cost-of-living crisis or inflation but, hopefully, more pump price transparency will pressure retailers to be more responsive when costs come back down again.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “High street retailers might be discounting their prices to lure us back to their shops, but there is no such luck at our service stations as fuel prices rocket just as many families are filling up for their summer holiday getaways.

“We can only hope that fuel companies are still feeling the eyes of ministers and the CMA on them as they calculate how much they really need to charge to cover their costs.”