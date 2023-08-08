Scotland has had ‘slower growth’ in employment and wages since 2014, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland has had ‘slower growth’ in employment and wages since 2014, report says

By Press Association
Willie Rennie MSP, economy spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has called on the SNP to get “serious about delivering highly skilled, high wage jobs and ending a decade of depressed economic performance.” (Credit: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
A report has found there has been “slower growth” in employment and earning levels in Scotland since 2014.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found in a report, published today, that while employment and earnings in Scotland grew substantially faster than the rest of the UK during the 2000s, since 2014, this growth has slowed down.

The report reveals the employment rate in Scotland in 2014 was 74%  – 1% higher than the wider UK.

Since 2021, the employment rate had grown to 74.7%, but was overtaken by the wider UK employment rate (75.5%).

The IFS also found that, outside of London, average monthly UK earnings grew by nearly 5% in real terms and accounting for inflation between 2015 and 2022, but they grew by just 1.5% in Scotland.

It also found a deterioration in employment and wages in the Scottish Highlands, Islands and in the north east of Scotland – stating a decline in employment and earnings in the oil and gas industry as a “likely” reason.

The report highlights that these areas have “historically had relatively strong labour market outcomes”.

The employment rate in the Highlands, Islands and North East fell by around three percentage points between 2013-2015 and 2020-2022.

In contrast, employment across the rest of Scotland grew by two percentage points in the south of Scotland and west central Scotland, keeping pace with the rest of the UK.

Monthly earnings on average in the north east of Scotland fell from 30% above the UK average outside of London to 16% in 2022, and earnings in the Highlands and Islands fell from 6% below average to 10% below over the same period.

Despite the recent deterioration in performance, the report found that employment in the Highlands, Islands and North East remains above the Scottish average – and monthly earnings in the North East remain higher than the rest of Scotland and most of the UK.

David Phillips, an associate director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies and one of the report’s authors, said: “The complex regional patterns and trends in employment and earnings pose something of a policy conundrum for the Scottish Government, especially given the limited funding it has available.

“On the one hand, it is likely to face political pressure to provide additional support to the North of Scotland to help make up for reductions in employment and earnings associated with the decline in the oil and gas industry.

“Moreover, it will want to keep the – often highly skilled and highly paid – workers from these sectors in Scotland, not least given the outsize contribution their earnings make to supporting local economies and devolved tax revenues.

“On the other hand, it remains the case that the areas with lowest earnings and employment are concentrated in Central and South Western Scotland, despite improvements in performance in some of the more deprived areas around Glasgow in recent years.

“This may suggest focusing general support for skills, employability and economic development on the traditionally struggling areas of Scotland, but providing targeted interventions to help workers in the oil, gas and other sectors to take up other opportunities in Scotland (for instance, related to the green energy transition).”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said: “It’s astonishing that despite the disastrous economic record of the Conservative party over the past nine years, somehow the nationalists have managed to be even worse.

“Low growth means less money for public services.

“The SNP must get serious about delivering highly skilled, high wage jobs and ending a decade of depressed economic performance.”

The SNP was contacted for comment.