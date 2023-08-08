Shoppers make seven big impulse buys per year on average – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shoppers make seven big impulse buys per year on average – survey

By Press Association
Shoppers make seven big impulse purchases per year on average, according to credit provider Vanquis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Shoppers make seven big impulse purchases per year on average, according to credit provider Vanquis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Shoppers make seven big impulse purchases per year on average, according to a survey.

Half of those (50%) surveyed for credit provider Vanquis said they spend impulsively because they enjoy treating themselves and nearly a third (31%) said they make spontaneous purchases to make themselves feel better.

But some end up regretting their decisions, with bikes, footwear, cosmetics and beauty treatments, and games consoles/gadgets found to be the top items which people most regret buying.

The least regretted purchases include kitchen accessories, washing machines, phones and TVs.

On average, people spend nearly £184 per year on items they later regret purchasing.

Bobby Seagull
Bobby Seagull calculated that shoppers should wait at least two days and 21 hours on average between finding an item they want to buy and deciding to spend (James Manning/PA)

TV mathematician Bobby Seagull calculated that shoppers should wait at least two days and 21 hours on average between finding an item they want to buy and deciding to spend.

The calculation was based on finding the tipping point where more people were pleased with their purchase than regretted it.

It was based on data supplied by Censuswide, which was commissioned by Vanquis to survey 4,000 people across the UK in July to find out about their spontaneous purchases. “Big” impulse buys were defined as those costing at least £150.

Seagull said: “At a time when every penny counts, it’s important for consumers to think twice before they buy, to ensure they are getting the most value out of their money.”