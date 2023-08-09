Bellway says new home sales to fall after jump in mortgage rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bellway says new home sales to fall after jump in mortgage rates

By Press Association
The Newcastle-based firm reported housing revenues of around £3.4 billion for the half-year (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Newcastle-based firm reported housing revenues of around £3.4 billion for the half-year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bellway has said it will build fewer homes this year due to a sharp slowdown in the property market after significant increases in mortgage rates.

The FTSE 250 housebuilder told shareholders on Wednesday that it expects sale completions to “decrease materially” due to weaker order numbers and “low reservation rates”.

It comes after 14 consecutive increases in interest rates, which have risen to a 15-year high of 5.25% and pushed mortgage costs higher for homeowners.

Jason Honeyman, group chief executive of Bellway, said conditions in the property market are therefore “likely to remain challenging in the near term”.

Bellway said that recent increases in mortgage rates in June and July particularly weakened demand.

It came as the company revealed it built 10,945 properties in the six months to July 31, falling just short of its guidance of 11,000.

The Newcastle-based firm reported housing revenues of around £3.4 billion for the half-year, down from £3.52 billion over the same period last year.

Operating margins also weakened over the six-month period amid the combined impact of softer demand and continued cost inflation in building homes.

Mr Honeyman said: “Bellway has delivered a resilient performance, with volume output and housing revenue in line with expectations and supported by the strength of our order book at the start of the 2023 financial year.

“In a challenging operating environment, the result has also been achieved through the dedication of our colleagues, subcontractors, advisers, and supply chain partners.

“Bellway’s operational strength and experienced teams will enable the group to successfully navigate changing market conditions and, supported by a strong balance sheet, it is well-placed to continue to deliver high quality homes to our customers and returns for shareholders.”

Shares in Bellway were 2.3% lower after early trading on Wednesday.