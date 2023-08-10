Entain sets aside £585m for possible penalties after bribery investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entain sets aside £585m for possible penalties after bribery investigation

By Press Association
Ladbrokes owner Entain had previously warned it could face a substantial penalty following a bribery investigation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has set aside £585 million to cover a potential penalty after a Bribery Act investigation into its former Turkish business.

Entain said it has taken the provision as it continues negotiations with the Crown Prosecution Service following the four-year inquiry.

The company had previously flagged that it might face a “substantial financial penalty” because of conduct at its former subsidiary in Turkey.

Authorities started investigating the firm’s suppliers in 2019, and a year later started to look at the GVC Group, which subsequently rebranded as Entain.

A horse running during the Scottish Grand National
Entain owns several brands, including Coral. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Entain sold the Turkish subsidiary in 2017, before the investigation started.

The company said after months of negotiations with the CPS it had got to the stage where it “has a sufficient degree of confidence” to set aside the money against a potential settlement.

The penalties would be paid over four years, Entain said, and is expected to get judicial approval sometime in the last three months of this year.

Chairman Barry Gibson said on Thursday: “We are pleased to be making good progress towards drawing a line under this historical issue, which relates to a business that was sold by a former management team of the group nearly six years ago.

“We have been working closely with the CPS throughout this process, and they have recognised our extensive co-operation.

“Following a complete overhaul of our business model, strategy and culture in the last few years, the Entain of today bears no resemblance to the GVC of yesterday.”

The company said it had been investigated under Section 7 of the Bribery Act. This is used when a business does not have adequate procedures in place to prevent people involved with it from bribing others to benefit the company.

Entain said that the group has reviewed its anti-bribery policies since the investigation started in 2019.

It came as the gambling giant reported a 13% hike in revenues to £2.4 billion in the six months to the end of June.

It made a pre-tax loss of £502.5 million in the same period, down from a profit of £28.1 million a year earlier.