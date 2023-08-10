Deliveroo orders fall further but 2023 earnings expectations hiked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deliveroo orders fall further but 2023 earnings expectations hiked

By Press Association
Deliveroo has hiked its full-year earnings expectations despite seeing order numbers shrink (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Food delivery giant Deliveroo has hiked its full-year earnings expectations despite seeing order numbers shrink further as consumers continue to face cost-of-living pressures.

The London-listed multinational business said it is rolling out more options for consumers and has cut costs which is helping it become more profitable.

But order numbers have been gradually falling back as people cut back on non-essential spending amid rampant inflation.

Orders declined a further 6% over the past half-year, Deliveroo revealed.

“Starting last year, high food price inflation in many markets has put pressure on consumer spending power and affected demand for food delivery,” the company said.

But gross transaction value (GTV) – which means the total cost of people’s food baskets plus delivery fees – per order jumped by a 10th to £24.20 from £22.10 amid price inflation.

Deliveroo does not set menu prices for the restaurants on its platform, but it does set delivery fees based on how long or difficult the journey will be for the rider.

Deliveroo riders have protested over working conditions and pay this year.

Plans to cut some 350 jobs were announced in February, and the firm said on Thursday that the benefits of reducing staff had been “realised slightly earlier than projected” as it shed about 9% of roles across the business.

The company minimised its losses over the period, nearly halving from £154 million to £83 million, and revenues edged up to surpass £1 billion.

It said a stronger half-year performance and investment in more value options for consumers allowed it to hike its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance to between £60 million and £80 million, up from a previous £20 million to £50 million forecast.

It also revealed plans to return an extra £250 million to shareholders.

Will Shu
Deliveroo’s founder Will Shu said he was pleased with the group’s financial performance despite challenging conditions (Deliveroo/PA)

In the UK and Ireland, orders dipped by just 1% and GTV per order grew by 8%. Deliveroo said the stronger performance reflects progress made during the period to improve service, such as minimising missing items and late orders.

It also rolled out new features including “premium” delivery, where people can pay to have their order prioritised, and the option to top-up a restaurant order with groceries. Some 8,000 grocery shops are listed on the platform.

Will Shu, Deliveroo’s founder and chief executive, said: “I am very pleased with our progress so far this year. We have delivered a strong financial performance despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

“This has been achieved alongside continued improvements to our proposition for consumers, riders and merchants.

“We remain excited about the number of opportunities we have to drive further growth in the medium and longer-term, and we have the team and resources to capture these opportunities.”

Shares in Deliveroo were up by more than 3% on Thursday morning.