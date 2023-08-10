Halifax and First Direct join other lenders in announcing mortgage rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halifax and First Direct join other lenders in announcing mortgage rate cuts

By Press Association
Halifax has joined a stream of major lenders in announcing cuts to mortgage interest rates (Mike Egerton/PA)
Halifax and First Direct have joined a stream of major lenders in announcing cuts to their mortgage rates.

Halifax said it is reducing five-year fixed-rate mortgages by up to 0.71 percentage points, and two-year fixed-rate loans will fall by as much as 0.27 percentage points.

The cuts will take effect from Friday.

Halifax is part of Lloyds Banking Group, which remained the UK’s biggest mortgage lender last year, lending £52.7 billion in 2022, according to figures from trade association UK Finance.

First Direct said it has reduced rates across more than 20 of its two-, five- and 10-year fixed-rate mortgages by up to 0.20 percentage points, with immediate effect.

Chief executive Chris Pitt said: “Raising the money to buy a home can be a challenge at the moment and we want to help.”

Several major mortgage lenders have been cutting rates this week, amid signs that stubbornly high inflation is easing.

The Bank of England uses base rate rises, which affect borrowing costs, as a tool to subdue inflation.

Among the rate reductions, HSBC UK has cut some homebuyer, first-time buyer and remortgage rates on offer by up to 0.35 percentage points, as well as adding a £500 cashback incentive to some deals.

Nationwide Building Society previously announced reductions of up to 0.55 percentage points on its fixed mortgage products from Wednesday.

And, earlier this week, TSB announced reductions of up to 0.40 percentage points to selected five-year fixed homeowner mortgages, with rates starting from 5.44%.

Swap rates, which underpin fixed mortgage rates, have stabilised amid expectations that inflation is cooling.

UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9% in June, slowing from 8.7% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This has fuelled expectations that the base rate may not need to climb so high.

Last week, the Bank of England raised the base rate from 5.00% to 5.25% – the 14th increase in a row.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate on Thursday is 6.83%, unchanged from Wednesday.

The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 6.33%, down from an average rate of 6.34% on Wednesday.