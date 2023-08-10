Dreary UK weather sparks surge in foreign holiday bookings, say travel agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dreary UK weather sparks surge in foreign holiday bookings, say travel agents

By Press Association
UK holiday companies are reporting a surge in last-minute bookings by people wanting to escape poor weather at home (Nicholas. T .Ansell/PA)
UK holiday companies are reporting a surge in last-minute bookings by people keen to escape poor weather at home.

Met Office figures suggest last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record.

Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said 18% of bookings within the past month were for August departures, up from an expected 4% at that time of year.

Chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said told the PA news agency: “As a result of the UK’s poor summer weather, across our travel agency partnership we are seeing holiday sales for August soar, and reports of overseas heatwaves are doing nothing to dampen the desire for last-minute breaks.

“Availability is dwindling, particularly around the bank holiday weekend, but there are still some great offers around.

“Holidays for many people are sacrosanct, and after the last few years it’s the one expense that many families are reluctant to cut, even in the current economic climate.”

Holiday company On the Beach reported a drop in bookings during the UK’s hot weather in June, before a 7.4% rise in July when the majority of sales were for departures within two months.

Chief customer officer Zoe Harris said: “It’s no surprise to see our bookings increase during July, especially given the fact that we were treated to some classic, rainy, British weather.

“It looks as though holidaymakers have given up hope of a hot summer in the UK and instead have booked last-minute trips to find some sun abroad, with more than half of bookings made in July leaving in the next two months.”

Another online travel company, Thomas Cook, said more than 30% of the bookings it is receiving are for holidays this month, up from an expected proportion of 18-20%.

A spokesman said: “Bookings have continued to be strong throughout the summer as people wait until the last-minute.

“They’re getting some great deals, especially if they’re flexible with where they’re going.

“Mainland Spain – the northern coasts of Costa Brava and Dorada – are particularly popular.

“Greece has recovered back to second place for summer holidays.”