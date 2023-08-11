August ‘may be cheaper than September for some back-to-school items’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
August ‘may be cheaper than September for some back-to-school items’

By Press Association
Last year the prices of some common items used by school and university students jumped between August and September, analysis by PriceSpy suggests (PA)
Families waiting until autumn to buy some back-to-school items may end up paying more than if they had snapped them up this month, analysis by a website suggests.

Price and product comparison service PriceSpy found that last year the prices of some common items used by school and university students jumped between August and September.

Products categories where items typically increased in price between these months in 2022 included backpacks, computer mice, ink cartridges, printers, and headphones.

The typical prices of items that students often take to university with them, such as kettles, pots and saucepans, irons and air fryers also increased in 2022 between August and September, PriceSpy found.

But the prices of some other items fell between August and September last year, including computer keyboards, tablets and toasters.

Trends seen last year may not necessarily be repeated in 2023 and shoppers may find they save some cash by making a back-to-school shopping list early, comparing prices, and ticking items off as and when they spot sales.

Liisa-Matinvesi Bassett, UK country manager at PriceSpy, said: “Persistently high inflation this year means that people are going to be paying more for some of these school and university essentials than they did last year.”

She added: “With retailers running promotions at different times, running a quick price comparison before making key purchases can help save even more money.”