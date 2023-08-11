Insurers prepare to report as long-time L&G boss eyes exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Insurers prepare to report as long-time L&G boss eyes exit

By Press Association
Sir Nigel Wilson will retire from Legal & General after more than a decade in charge (Legal & General/PA)
Sir Nigel Wilson will retire from Legal & General after more than a decade in charge (Legal & General/PA)

Investors will need to figure out the impact of new accounting rules next week as three of the country’s biggest insurers report their financial results.

It will also be the final set of half-year results for Legal & General boss Sir Nigel Wilson, who is set to depart later in 2023.

“Sir Nigel steps down at the end of this year, before the end of the five-year spell, but he will presumably be looking to go out on a high after almost 12 years in charge and these interim results will be initially benchmarked against the (company’s) 2020-24 plan,” said Russ Mould and Danni Hewson at investment platform AJ Bell.

The plan means dividends should grow by between 3% and 6% a year, earnings per share should rise more rapidly, and capital generation should reach between £8 billion and £9 billion.

Whether failing against these benchmarks will dent the future hopes of Sir Nigel – who has recently indicated he might be interested in a political career after he steps down – remains to be seen.

Matt Britzman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that Legal & General will be particularly impacted by new accounting rules for insurance companies.

“The key difference is that profits from the insurance business are stored in the balance sheet and released over time, causing a hit to reported profits in the short term compared to the old regime,” he said.

He added that rising interest rates are helping the parts of the business. It is expected to report an operating profit of £834 million.

But Legal & General’s results on Tuesday are only one of many from insurance companies. Aviva and Admiral Group will report on Wednesday.

Mr Britzman said: “It’s safe to say markets were unimpressed by Admiral’s full-year results back in March.

“Profits missed analyst expectations as higher claims and an increase in the cost of servicing them weighed on performance.

“But, broadly speaking, Admiral’s performance in this tricky environment has been strong to date compared to peers.

“Analysts are expecting to see price hikes support the top line in next week’s half-year results, with markets expecting double-digit growth in gross written premiums.”