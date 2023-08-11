Co-op Bank strikes £464m deal to buy Sainsbury’s Bank mortgage book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op Bank strikes £464m deal to buy Sainsbury’s Bank mortgage book

By Press Association
Co-Op Bank will acquire Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage customers (Alamy/PA)
Co-Op Bank will acquire Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage customers (Alamy/PA)

The Co-operative Bank has secured a £464 million deal to buy Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage portfolio.

The move comes almost four years after Sainsbury’s said its banking operation would stop all new mortgage sales and it was reviewing options for the existing mortgage business.

Sainsbury’s said the sale is a “big step” in helping the firm to simplify its banking business.

Co-op Bank – which is no longer part of the wider Co-operative Group – said the acquired portfolio comprises of approximately 3,500 customers with balances of around £479 million.

A Sainsbury's Bank cash machine
Sainsbury’s said the sale will ‘simplify’ its banking operation (Mike Egerton/PA)

It said that, once the deal is completed, Sainsbury’s Bank customers are set to transfer to the bank over a period of one year to ensure a “smooth process”.

Nick Slape, chief executive of Co-op Bank, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this transaction with Sainsbury’s Bank.

“Once the transfer activity is complete, we look forward to welcoming the new customers who will benefit from our ambitious new technology platform, which will simplify our banking services and will make us more efficient, giving us the flexibility to introduce new products and services.

“This transaction, our first portfolio acquisition in more than a decade, further demonstrates the progress we have made in recent years and our strength in what remains a competitive UK mortgage market.”

Sainsbury’s reported that the mortgage portfolio had provided around £4 million in profits in the last financial year.

Jim Brown, chief executive of Sainsbury’s Bank, said: “We’re pleased to confirm we have agreed the sale of our mortgage book to The Co-operative Bank.

“Closing the chapter on our mortgage offering is a big step in simplifying our business.

“The sale of the mortgage book will support our strategy to reshape our portfolio and focus on offering capital and cost efficient, mobile-led financial services to loyal Sainsbury’s and Argos customers.”