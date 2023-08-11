Improved UK GDP stokes interest rate expectations and weighs on FTSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Improved UK GDP stokes interest rate expectations and weighs on FTSE

By Press Association
Shares in London fell on Friday over interest rate concerns (Lucy North/PA)


London’s top markets slid in value on Friday as better-than-expected UK economic growth in June and the second quarter of 2023 as a whole fuelled speculation of continued interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded a 0.5% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) in June, surpassing analyst expectations of 0.2%.

The continued improvement in economic activity has led to concerns inflation may remain more persistent than hoped and force the central bank towards stronger moves on interest rates.

The FTSE 100 moved 1.24%, or 94.44 points, lower to finish at 7,524.16.

Elsewhere in Europe, the main markets were also in the red as concerns about the Bank of England compounded worries overnight after suggestions better-than-expected US inflation data on Thursday would not necessarily mean a pause in rate hikes.

Germany’s Dax index was 1.03% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 1.28%.

Interest rates
Economists said stronger economic activity in June could give the Bank of England justification to keep hiking interest rates (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After two days of solid gains, European markets have gone into full reverse today, falling sharply after US markets sold off into the close last night after San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly commented that the US central bank had more work to do when it comes to further rate hikes.

“Better than expected UK Q2 GDP numbers appear to have also prompted market weakness due to concern that the strength of today’s data might prompt the Bank of England to overplay their hand when it comes to tightening monetary policy further.

“This makes next week’s inflation and wages data even more important in the context of what actions the Bank of England takes next month when it comes to further rate hikes.”

Stateside, US stocks were shaky as they took their direction from weak sentiment in Europe.

Meanwhile, sterling got a lift due to the rise in UK GDP over the latest quarter, although there was still significant apprehension ahead of next week’s inflation and labour market data.

The pound was up 0.14% to 1.269 US dollars and was 0.41% higher at 1.158 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Capita shares closed higher after the outsourcing firm saw its stock upgraded by brokers at Shore Capital.

Shares climbed 0.6p to 20.9p after analysts said the company was set to “deliver better results” as it looks to complete its restructuring later this year.

Sainsbury’s shares edged lower after the retail group agreed a £464 million deal to sell its mortgage portfolio to the Co-operative Bank.

Shares fell by 2.1p to 266.4p on Friday.

The price of oil swung slightly higher to put the commodity on track for seven consecutive weeks of gains.

A barrel of Brent crude oil rose by 0.57% to 86.89 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Beazley, up 6p at 537.5p, Haleon, up 1.25p at 337.4p, Coca-Cola HBC, up 7p at 2,287p, Bunzl, up 6p at 2,808p, and Natwest, up 0.5p at 236p.

The biggest faller in the index were Entain, down 67.5p at 1,312.5p, Antofagasta, down 66.5p at 1,516p, Abrdn, down 6.55p at 187p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 22.4p at 666p, and Prudential, down 30p at 1,008.5p.