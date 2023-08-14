Countryside business boom as almost 100,000 new rural firms launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Countryside business boom as almost 100,000 new rural firms launched

By Press Association
Improvements in technology have allowed for more businesses to be launched in remote areas of the country, experts said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Improvements in technology have allowed for more businesses to be launched in remote areas of the country, experts said (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nearly 100,000 small business have been launched across rural areas of the UK over the past 12 months, according to research.

An increase in women and older founders have helped to drive the boom in new firms across the countryside, according to GoDaddy’s Venture Forward research initiative.

It comes after many Britons moved out of large cities during the pandemic due to increased home working and better value housing.

The latest data from more than 2.3 million British microbusinesses – firms with fewer than 10 employees – has revealed that that 25.9% of Britain’s microbusinesses are now based rurally, up from 24.1% a year ago.

It comes after 94,464 new start-ups were launched in rural areas over the past 12 months, according to the research.

Experts at GoDaddy said improvements in technology have allowed for more businesses to be launched in more remote areas of the country.

The figures also showed that the rise has been buoyed by women entrepreneurs.

In 2022, 33.1% of rural entrepreneurs were female, which has jumped to 43.6% this year. This compares with 35% of urban microbusinesses being run by female founders.

The data also showed that rural entrepreneurs are also older than their city-based counterparts.

Around a quarter (26%) of urban microbusiness owners are over 50, which jumps to 39% for those running rural businesses.

Andrew Gradon, head of GoDaddy UK & Ireland, said: “This data demonstrates a sizeable shift we are seeing in Britain’s microbusiness community.

“While in the past, commerce and enterprise was associated with major urban hubs, advancements in technology and online tools mean businesses can be easily started from anywhere.

“Venture Forward suggests that the countryside economy is in good health, generating billions for the economy and supporting millions of jobs.

“However, the cost-of-living crisis is an ongoing concern and rural businesses have been hit by rising costs just like their urban counterparts have.”