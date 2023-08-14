Young people cutting nights out over cost of living, says nightclub boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young people cutting nights out over cost of living, says nightclub boss

By Press Association
The boss of nightclub group Rekom UK has warned that younger customers are going on fewer nights out due to the rising cost of living (Kay Zieba/Rekom/PA)
Younger people are cutting back how often they go on nights out after being hit particularly hard by the rising cost of living, the UK’s biggest nightclub operator has warned.

Peter Marks, chairman at Rekom UK, which runs Atik and Pryzm nightclubs, said he is “desperately concerned” about how this is particularly affecting current students, who are out socialising less regularly than previous groups.

More than a third of Britons say they have reduced the amount of times they go on a night out since last Autumn, according to Rekom’s latest Night Index research.

Surveyed Britons blamed the general rise in the cost of living, a need to save spare disposable income, and higher rent for reducing their nightlife socialising.

Rekom UK chairman Peter Marks
Mr Marks told the PA news agency that young Britons are still willing to spend similar amounts of money when they go out to bars and clubs but are now venturing out less regularly.

The chairman said: “We have people enjoying similar nights out but going less often because they have had to take a second look at their budgets.

He added: “You have to feel sorry in particular for students.

“Having had their studies disrupted by Covid-19, a return to normality should be what they were looking forward to.

“To then face a cost-of-living crisis and huge inflationary pressures when it’s ‘their time’ as young adults, is a real kick in the teeth.”

The data revealed that the average total spend on a night out decreased marginally to £74.78 per night, compared with £74.91 in March this year, with customers barely cutting back on their spending once in venues.

Mr Marks said the group, which runs 46 clubs and bars across the UK, has seen spending continue to remain stronger among older partygoers.

Rekom's Proud Mary venue in Cardiff
As a result, he said the company has diversified by seeking to open more bars in recent months to target older, as well as younger, customers.

“We have been working to grow our bars business more because it has been clear that there is strength in having some diversification across different markets,” he told PA.

“Many older customers have savings which have protected them slightly better from the crisis.

“But I think it’s also important to stress how important our industry is to young people, their ability to meet one another and socialise, and we really need to ensure that remains strong in the UK.”

Russell Quelch, executive director of Rekom UK, said: “The late-night sector must adapt and evolve as a result of these changing behaviours.

“There are definitely opportunities out there – it’s all about having the right strategy and proposition at the right time and engaging with the market.

“These factors are even more important during tough economic times where disposable income is lower than ever before.”