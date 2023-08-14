Cash transactions dipped in July amid poor weather, says Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cash transactions dipped in July amid poor weather, says Post Office

By Press Association
The Post Office handled £3.33 billion in transactions in July (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Cash transactions dipped in July, in signs that people were tightening their belts or curbed their spending due to the poor weather, according to the Post Office.

The Post Office handled £3.33 billion in transactions in July, slightly down on £3.35 billion in June.

Personal cash withdrawals totalled £815 million in July, down from £836 million in June.

Business cash deposits totalled £1.14 billion in July, also down from £1.17 billion in June.

There were also signs of people shoring up their savings, with personal cash deposits totalling £1.34 billion in July, up from £1.31 billion in June.

Martin Kearsley, Post Office banking director, said: “Small reductions in cash withdrawals and business cash deposits in what is normally a very busy summer month is an indication consumers may have started tightening their belts – or may just reflect the poor weather.

“The increase in personal cash deposits suggests people could be putting some money aside for summer staycations or possibly for a more financially constrained autumn.”

UK holiday companies have been reporting a surge in last-minute bookings by people keen to escape poor weather at home.

Met Office figures suggest last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record.

Last week, Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said 18% of bookings within the past month were for August departures, up from an expected 4% at that time of year.

The Post Office has partnerships with more than 30 banks, building societies and credit unions, meaning that 99% of UK bank customers can access their accounts at their Post Office branch.