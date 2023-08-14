Sales and earnings drop at trading platform Plus500 due to subdued markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sales and earnings drop at trading platform Plus500 due to subdued markets

By Press Association
Plus500 earnings and revenues have fallen amid subdued trading demand (Alamy/PA)
Online trading business Plus500 has revealed a slump in sales and earnings in the face of reduced trading activity.

Nevertheless, the London-listed firm cheered “further progress” against its current strategy and revealed a 120 million US dollar (£94.5 million) pay out for investors.

It said it planned to hand around 60 million dollars (£47.2 million) straight to shareholders through a dividend pay-out as well as launch a share buyback programme worth another 60 million dollars.

The investor pay-outs came despite weaker trading in the face of “quieter market conditions”.

Trading platforms have witnessed a significant slowdown against the same period last year, when activity was buoyed by volatility in the financial markets following the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, Plus500 told investors on Monday that it posted revenues of 368.5 million US dollars (£290.4 million) for the half-year to June 30, down 28% against the same period last year.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) declined by 43% to 174.1 million dollars (£137.2 million) for the period.

David Zruia, chief executive officer of Plus500, said: “In the first half of the year, we executed on our strategy to produce a strong performance, thanks to the power of Plus500’s market-leading proprietary technology and our consistent ability to attract and retain higher value customers over the long term.

“Our increasingly diversified revenue streams, broadened product offering, deep customer relationships and the structural growth drivers in our end markets, mean we are able to deliver both growth and attractive shareholder returns.

“With continued operational and financial momentum being achieved, we also made substantial progress in delivering against our strategic priorities, particularly in harnessing the attractive growth opportunities in the US futures market and obtaining new regulatory licences in the high growth UAE market and very recently in the Bahamas.”

Shares in Plus 500 were more than 5% higher after the markets opened on Monday.