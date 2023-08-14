Prices rise at Lok’nStore as demand stays strong, business says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prices rise at Lok’nStore as demand stays strong, business says

By Press Association
Lok’nStore said that occupancy levels raised fairly unchanged. (Simon Evans/Alamy)
Self-storage business Lok’nStore said it had increased prices by 6.8% in the last year, adding demand for its services remained “strong.”

The company said occupancy rates had remained steady as it reported on the 12 months to the end of July.

The company’s self-storage revenue rose 5.3% in the period, and when stripping out the impact of new sites and the ones that Lok’nStore sold during the period, it rose by 12.1%, the business revealed.

Orange coloured building facade of a Lok'nStore self age unit in Southampton, England, UK
The self-storage company is investing in new space. (Katharina Brandt/Alamy)

Revenue rose slightly faster than expected in the second half of the year, while operating costs were in line with expectations.

“Revenue momentum in the year to July 31 2023 has been robust with same-store self-storage revenue up 12.1% against last year driven by continued strong demand,” chairman Andrew Jacobs said.

“We continue to deliver on our strategy of opening more new stores in the under-supplied self-storage market, adding 9.7% to our owned available space in the last 12 months.

“We are on site at three further new stores, all of which will open in the 2024 financial year, and have a secured pipeline of a further eight.

“These new stores will accelerate our growth in cash flows to fund more dividends to shareholders and more growth of the business.”

The business said it had opened new sites in Bedford and Peterborough, increasing its total to 42.

“Early trading in these two stores has been very good,” Lok’nStore said.

“Building work continues at three new landmark store developments in Staines, Basildon and Kettering, all of which are expected to be open within the next 12 months.”

The business said it was spending £13.7 million on adding new space. It raised £20.5 million last month in order to grow its self-storage sites in what it called a “structurally under-supplied UK self-storage market.”

The business is set to announce its full results for the year at the end of October.