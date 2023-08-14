UK firms look to pause staff pay rises as consumer spending wanes, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK firms look to pause staff pay rises as consumer spending wanes, survey finds

By Press Association
BDO’s poll found that businesses were trying to scale back spending (James Manning/PA)
Businesses are being forced to consider selling off property and putting staff pay rises on pause in efforts to cut costs as consumer spending declines, according to a survey.

Consumers spending less because of a cost-of-living squeeze is a big concern for more than half of medium-sized business leaders, accountancy and business advisory firm BDO found.

Nearly two thirds of retail and wholesale businesses said it is a significant concern for them, the latest survey of 500 mid-sized companies revealed.

It comes after homeware retail giant Wilko collapsed into administration last week, exposing the challenges facing the sector worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and tighter consumer budgets in the face of higher energy costs and mortgage rates.

Paperchase collapsed into administration earlier this year (David Davies/PA)

The chain had tried to shore up cash by making savings in recent years but said “time had run out” to rescue the business.

The failure, which puts some 12,000 jobs at risk, follows stationery chain Paperchase falling into administration earlier this year.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are also worried about a decline in spending as they see order volumes slow, higher materials and energy prices, and complex customs rules following Brexit changes, BDO’s survey showed.

It follows the sector seeing its joint-worst performance for three years in July as activity continues to shrink on the back of weakening exports, according to the closely watched S&P Global and CIPS survey.

To compensate for lower revenues, BDO’s poll found that businesses were trying to scale back spending, with more than a third hoping to reduce overheads.

This includes downsizing premises or selling off property to manage rising mortgage payments, as interest rates stand at the highest rate for 15 years.

A further 30% said they were considering pausing salary increases or bonuses they typically award for promotions or performance reviews, rising to 38% of hospitality and leisure firms and 36% of retailers and wholesalers.

Some 37% of businesses surveyed said they were prioritising sourcing new debt financing, such as bank loans and private credit of fresh investment for the business, such as through private equity.

Nevertheless, more than a fifth of mid-sized firms said they were focusing on overseas expansion in the next six months as they look to new markets to cash in on consumer demand.

Richard Austin, a partner at BDO, said: “The mounting pressures facing businesses in an inflationary and high interest rate environment are not getting any easier to navigate.

“It’s worrying to see businesses fighting to cut costs when they want to prioritise expansion in the UK and overseas instead.

“These businesses are the UK’s economic engine. Targeted funding, new trade opportunities and support to resolve persistent labour and skills shortages will all go a long way in helping them achieve their true growth potential.”