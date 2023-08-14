BBC sells Maida Vale Studios to Hans Zimmer-backed group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC sells Maida Vale Studios to Hans Zimmer-backed group

By Press Association
The BBC studios at Maida Vale in London. The site has been sold to a group including Hans Zimmer after being put up for sale last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The BBC has sold its historic Maida Vale recording studios to a group including composer Hans Zimmer.

Maida Vale Studios was bought by the BBC in 1933 and witnessed major recordings by the likes of The Beatles, David Bowie and Dusty Springfield.

The studio was put on the market last year for around £10.5 million, amid a cash crunch at the broadcaster due to reductions in Government funding.

Hans Zimmer
The BBC confirmed the site has been sold to a partnership between Working Title film studio bosses Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Zimmer and long-time business partner Stefan Kofsky.

It will continue to be used a music recording space after the deal.

The new bosses have a multimillion-pound refurbishment plan but stressed they will keep the original facade of the building.

They will also create a not-for-profit educational facility at the site.

Corinne Bailey Rae performing at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios during its 75th anniversary celebrations
Lorna Clarke, director of music at the BBC, said: “Maida Vale has played such an important part in the BBC’s history, and its significance in popular culture is huge.

“We are so pleased to secure a sale which looks to continue the bright, vibrant future of music making in this iconic building – not only providing new studio spaces but jobs and an education facility.”

The BBC has previously announced plans for its new BBC Music Studios in London’s East Bank to house performances, recordings and rehearsals for events such as The Proms.

It said the new site is expected to open in late 2025.

Mr Bevan and Mr Fellner said: “The venue has become part of the fabric of the UK’s pioneering cultural industry, from helping to nurture new and ground-breaking artists, to housing some of the world’s most legendary musicians.

“Through our redevelopment plans we will future-proof the historic site, continuing its presence in the local community with a new education facility, whilst creating a world-class studio space for the next generation of composers, producers, editors and engineers.”

Zimmer said: “The first time I worked for the BBC at their Maida Vale Studios was 45 years ago – I was just a kid, in awe, honoured to be booked to play on one of my first sessions.

“I still remember the strong pull, the desire to touch the walls, as if that would somehow allow me to connect to the artists whose extraordinary music had resonated against these walls on a daily basis.

“This was a place of revolutionary science in the service of art, this was a place that inspired you to give your best, where music was performed around the clock and art was taken seriously.”