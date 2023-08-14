Asda says its overall carbon footprint decreased by 7% in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda says its overall carbon footprint decreased by 7% in 2022

By Press Association
General view of an Asda sign at the supermarket’s head office in Leeds (Chris Radburn/PA)
General view of an Asda sign at the supermarket’s head office in Leeds (Chris Radburn/PA)

Asda said its total carbon footprint decreased by 7% in 2022 compared to the previous year as it published its environmental, social and governance report.

The UK retail giant released the annual update on its progress towards its climate targets, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 50% by 2025, compared to 2015 and reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

The report says that the supermarket reduced its operational carbon footprint by 8% in 2022 compared to 2021, which means it has now made a 40% reduction compared to 2015.

It said this has been driven in part by the continued transition of its HGV fleet to biogas as well as rolling out lower carbon refrigeration and energy efficiency measures across stores.

Asda has also developed a measurement of Scope 3 emissions, meaning those from across its value chain including from suppliers and the products it sells.

It has now submitted a near-term Scope 3 target for validation to the Science-Based Targets Initiative, a global body that defines, promotes and approves the best practice in setting targets in line with the Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to 1.5C.

It comes after the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which is part of the SBTi, last week urged other retailers to match Tesco’s ambition after its plans to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2035 and across its entire value chain by 2050 were approved by the body.

An Asda spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency that the supermarket expects to have its Scope 3 target validated later this year.

This means it will have credible targets covering Scopes 1, 2 and 3 and including a specific Scope 3 target for emissions originating from forests, land and agriculture.

The spokesperson added that both Asda’s Scope 3 emissions and its overall emissions, including Scope 1, 2 and 3, were reduced by 7% in 2022, compared to 2021.

The report also revealed that the supermarket donated 2,173 tonnes of surplus food to charity from its stores, depots and home offices in 2022.

However, this equates to 15.5% of its business food waste with Asda acknowledging “considerable challenges” to food forecasting due to supply chain inconsistencies and uncertainty caused by Brexit, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and driver shortages.

Asda said it also removed best before dates on almost 250 fresh fruit and vegetable products as well as changed its own brand yoghurts to a best before date to help customers reduce food waste.

In terms of recycling in 2022, the supermarket said it increased the proportion of own-label packaging that can be recycled at the curbside to 88%, with a further 4.7% recyclable in store.

It also introduced the Refill Price Guarantee on its in-store refill zones that guarantees unpackaged products are cheaper than their packaged equivalents.

The supermarket said it also recycled, reused or repurposed 86% of its operational waste and sent no operational waste to landfill.

The report also outlined social initiatives Asda put in place to support customers and communities during the cost-of-living crisis, including the Just Essentials range, the Asda Rewards app and Kids Eat for £1 in Asda Cafes.

Meanwhile, the Asda Foundation charity invested over £4 million across its grants and Green Token Giving scheme.

Alongside the supermarket itself, the foundation also pledged a £1 million package to support displaced Ukrainian families in Europe and the UK following the invasion by Russia.

In terms of diversity and inclusion, the report said Asda set a target in 2021 to increase the proportion of female store managers by 2025, but the number “remained stable” in 2022.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner at Asda, said: “I am committed to growing Asda for the long term – and ensuring that the great value this business is known for can reach even more communities in the UK.

“Our third ESG Report demonstrates the progress we are making and underlines our continued commitment to delivering value to our customers by saving them time and money, through delivering a compelling consumer proposition across all formats.”