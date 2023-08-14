Universities to be hit with more strikes before end of September, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities to be hit with more strikes before end of September, says union

By Press Association
Members of the UCU have voted to take further strike action (James Manning/PA)
Members of the UCU have voted to take further strike action (James Manning/PA)

Universities are set to be hit by more strikes by the end of September in disruption over a pay dispute that could last well into 2024 unless employers get to the negotiating table, a union has warned.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 145 universities across the UK have refused to mark exams or assessments since April 20 in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The union’s higher education committee voted on Monday to take further strike action before the end of September and to begin preparations for a new ballot.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) chief executive Raj Jethwa described the move as “an extremely disappointing decision” which would force UCU members to “target students.”

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said the vote meant universities would be hit “with multiple days of strike action at the start of the coming academic year if vice-chancellors refuse to return to negotiations.”

She added: “We will not be bullied into accepting gig economy universities, nor will we accept employers imposing punitive pay deductions.”

She said: “Vice-chancellors have decided that crushing their own workers is more important than seeing students graduate after years of hard work. This is a national scandal.

“The UK higher education sector presents itself as a world leader, but it is riddled with casualisation, insecurity and low pay – our members have no choice but to stand up for themselves.

“Therefore, the marking boycott will continue, we will call more strike action in September and we will now begin plans to re-ballot university staff so we can take further action in the coming academic year.”

The UCU and the UCEA  held talks in July, culminating in the release of a joint statement which described the meeting as “constructive, although there is still significant ground to be covered”.

Mr Jethwa, who said the boycott is “extremely concerning”, added: “UCU must be honest with its members about the fact that there is no possibility of a further pay uplift in the 2023-24 pay round and that these aspects of the talks are complete.

“However, UCEA awaits a formal response from UCU and all the unions to our proposal last week for an independent review of sector finances, followed by further talks on the important pay related matters raised by the UCU and the unions.”

These talks could be held at Acas and involve a “substantial package of joint work” which could look at pay reform, action to further reduce pay gaps in higher education, workload and contract types, he suggested.

The vote comes after Education minister Robert Halfon called on university employers and the UCU to resume talks and end the “unacceptable” marking assessment boycott.

Mr Halfon described negotiations as having “broken down” in his letter to the UCU and the UCEA on Sunday.

He said he was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the boycott on students “many of whom have already suffered significant disruption to their studies over recent years, face further disruption and uncertainty.”