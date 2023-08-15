Own-brand goods help Asda grow revenue by 9.6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Own-brand goods help Asda grow revenue by 9.6%

By Press Association
Asda has reported higher sales for its latest quarter (Chris Radburn/PA)
Supermarket giant Asda said it had benefited from its own-brand goods as customers tried to find cheaper alternatives during the cost-of-living crisis.

The business reported a 9.6% hike in like-for-like sales in the three months to the end of June, rising to £5.4 billion. The figure excludes the fuel business.

Bosses at the retailer said that Asda was still suffering from increases in its costs, but that it would pass through savings to customers “wherever we can”.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa
Zuber, left, and Mohsin Issa, who bought Asda with private equity firm TDR Capital in 2020 (EG/PA)

Sales of the company’s own-brand products jumped by 14.7% during the period, Asda said.

Just Essentials, its lowest-price product line which was launched last year, has captured a fifth of the market in that time. It replaced Asda’s Smart Price range when it launched in May 2022.

Finance boss Michael Gleeson said the growth in Asda’s sales showed the strength of what it could offer to customers.

“While we continue to see inflation headwinds in our cost base, wherever we are seeing reductions in commodity prices – such as wheat and milk – we are doing the right thing to pass those savings to our customers wherever we can, particularly in our own brand ranges,” he said.

Mr Gleeson added: “Our focus on providing great quality and affordable food, stylish clothing and homewares from George, and the ability to shop when and how they like, is clearly resonating with our customers.”

Asda said it had delivered an average of around 800,000 orders per week from its online supermarket, making it the second-largest online operator in the UK.

The company’s clothing business grew like-for-like sales by 2.8%, and the general merchandise business, which includes homeware products, grew by 6.3%.

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa said: “We know that thousands of families continue to struggle with the cost of living, and we’re committed to doing all we can to support them.

“This quarter, we have locked the price of over 500 everyday items to help families keep a handle on their budgets, as well as reducing the price of over 200 own-label items by an average of 9% – including fresh fruit, vegetables, cupboard staples and ready meals.”

He added: “We have also extended our hugely popular kids eat for £1 cafes offer until the end of the year. I am incredibly proud that we have been able to serve over two million meals to kids since we launched the initiative last June, investing £1.3m to date to keep the prices pegged at £1.”