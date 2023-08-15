FTSE 100 slumps after UK wage growth data stokes fears over interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 slumps after UK wage growth data stokes fears over interest rates

By Press Association
UK stock markets slumped on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy weighed heavy (Tim Goode/PA)
UK stock markets slumped on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy weighed heavy (Tim Goode/PA)

UK stock markets slumped on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy weighed heavy and new wage UK data stoked fears over future interest rate rises.

London’s FTSE 100 plunged by around 1.7% during the day, reaching lows of more than a month as all but a handful stocks on the blue-chip index saw losses.

Miners and finance giants acted as the biggest drag on the index, which closed 117.51 points lower, or 1.57%, at 7,389.64.

New official data showed that regular wages in the UK grew at the fastest rate since reliable records began, reaching 7.8% in the three months to June, compared to a year earlier.

Even though regular wages, which takes into account the impact of inflation, stagnated, the data could still put pressure on the Bank of England’s policymakers who are looking for signs that inflationary pressures are easing.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for Oanda, said: “Record wage growth will keep the pressure on the Bank of England to deliver more tightening. The economy still has a tight labour market as companies need to pay their employees more money.

“This hot wage data is giving the Bank hawks a win as they were right in calling for a half-point rate increase at the last meeting.

“The British pound is starting to look attractive again as it seems the Bank will easily be raising rates at both the September and November meetings.”

The pound, meanwhile, saw a modest rebound and was up 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.2731. Sterling was also up 0.2% against the euro to 1.165.

It was a disappointing session for other European stocks which notched up substantial losses on Tuesday. Germany’s Dax lost 0.86% and France’s Cac 40 was down 1.1% at close.

Investors were also downbeat across the pond. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% and Dow Jones was down 0.75% by the time European markets closed.

Fears over China were dampening global sentiment after weaker-than-expected economic data for the world’s second largest economy.

The price of Brent crude oil slumped by 1.9% to 84.62 US dollars per barrel.

Marks & Spencer Food Hall, Hamilton, Scotland
M&S said it has increased market share in its clothing, homeware and food divisions (M&S/PA)

In company news, shares in Marks & Spencer surged after the upmarket supermarket told investors it will deliver higher profits for the year.

The high-street business said it has increased market share in both its clothing and homeware and food divisions in the past 19 months, and that it had sold more stock at full price.

Investors were in good spirits after the update and its share price moved 8.2% higher.

Shares in Legal & General slipped despite the insurer beating profit forecasts after being bolstered by a strong performance for its retirement division.

But the group still reported a dip in earnings compared to the previous year. Its share price closed 3% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were B&M European Value Retail, up 11.2p to 565.2p, JD Sports Fashion, up 2.95p to 149.4p, Frasers Group, up 6.5p to 811p, Ocado Group, up 3.2p to 799.4p, and Kingfisher, up 0.7p to 234.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Phoenix Group Holdings, down 19.2p to 520.6p, HSBC, down 21.1p to 600.3p, Glencore, down 14.75p to 419.05p, Antofagasta, down 50.5p to 1,452.5p, and M&G, down 6.1p to 188.4p.