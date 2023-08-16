Balfour Beatty benefits from UK construction business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Balfour Beatty benefits from UK construction business

By Press Association
Infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty said it has benefited from the UK construction sector (Newscast/Balfour Beatty/PA)
Infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty said it has benefited from the UK construction sector (Newscast/Balfour Beatty/PA)

Profits at Balfour Beatty held more or less steady in the six months to the end of June, and the company said it is on track to deliver its full-year targets.

The infrastructure group was helped by its construction unit in the UK, but said there have been delays to some projects, especially in US office spaces.

Pre-tax profit dipped from £83 million to £82 million, the business revealed on Wednesday.

Balfour Beatty said that throughout the period it made progress on its work at the new Hinkley Point C nuclear site in Somerset.

It also said it has completed a second mile-long tunnel below an ancient Warwickshire wood for the HS2 high-speed railway line – the culmination of a three-year operation.

It added that planned delays to HS2 because of the Government holding back on funding will not have any material effect on its forecasts.

The company said revenue from its UK construction business increased 22.5% to a little over £1.5 billion, while revenue at its US construction arm dipped slightly to £1.7 billion.

Overall revenue rose 9.1% to £4.5 billion; however, the order book shrank from £17.4 billion to £16.4 billion.

Balfour Beatty said the reduction in the order book was due to progress it made on major projects in the UK and Hong Kong and delays to US commercial office projects.

The delays came as interest rates increased, causing some customers to “wait for economic stability”, it said.

People watch as a new nuclear reactor arrives
Balfour Beatty is one of the contractors working on the Hinkley Point C nuclear site in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Chief executive Leo Quinn said: “We continue to deliver from the scale and breadth of our lower risk order book, which, during this period of high inflation and interest rates, underpins the financial results reported today and our expectations for the full year.

“Looking beyond 2023, we have positioned Balfour Beatty strongly with unique capabilities and a sector-leading balance sheet, to capitalise on national plans to transform critical infrastructure, particularly in the energy and transport markets.

“This provides the board with confidence in both profitable managed growth and in our capacity to deliver significant future shareholder returns.”