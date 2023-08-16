United Utilities fined £800,000 for over-abstracting water in Lancashire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

United Utilities fined £800,000 for over-abstracting water in Lancashire

By Press Association
The company was found to have taken too much water from an aquifer used as a public water supply (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The company was found to have taken too much water from an aquifer used as a public water supply (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

United Utilities has been fined £800,000 after illegally abstracting 22 billion litres of water in Lancashire five years ago, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

It caused a significant decline in the Fylde Aquifer, which is an important public water supply for residents in the North West and also helps the flows of local rivers.

The over-abstraction during a period of very dry weather in 2018 means the aquifer will take years to recover, the EA said.

Carol Holt, EA area director for Lancashire, said: “While water companies are allowed to abstract water from the environment, over-abstraction, especially during times of prolonged dry weather, has damaging impacts to our environment.

“Our actions as regulator have led to today’s sentencing and we will continue to strive for a better water sector across the country to protect our precious water supplies now, and for the future.

“We are transforming our approach to regulation, holding the water industry to account and working with water companies such as United Utilities Water Ltd to help them improve.”

United Utilities was prosecuted at Warrington Magistrates’ Court and was handed the fine on Tuesday, after the EA investigation revealed the company had taken more water than was allowed by five of its abstraction licences in the Franklaw and Broughton Borehole Complex.

During the hearing, the water company said it would support a number of local Rivers Trust schemes to help the environment and that it has made internal improvements to ensure over-abstraction does not happen again.

Grant Batty, water services director at United Utilities, said: “We apologised for the breach in water abstraction that happened five years ago in 2018.

“We did not exceed the amount of water we could abstract on a daily and yearly basis, but we did inadvertently breach a three-year rolling limit on the abstraction licence. As soon as we discovered this, we established additional controls to ensure it never happens again.

“We took action straight away, pleaded guilty and also made a £3 million voluntary contribution to local environmental improvement projects.”

The EA said its routine inspections of boreholes in Lancashire identified the over-abstraction and United Utilities was required to hand over data on the amount of water taken for the analysis, which revealed the extent of the offence.

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: “It is absolutely right that companies that harm our environment are held to account by the courts, as has happened with United Utilities today.

“Through our Plan for Water we are driving forward work to improve our water system and deliver the change people want to see – including tougher enforcement, tighter regulation of water companies and increased investment.”