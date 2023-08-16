Jamie Oliver’s businesses notch up higher profits after £1 Wonders TV success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Oliver’s businesses notch up higher profits after £1 Wonders TV success

By Press Association
Jamie Oliver and his family have enjoyed a big payout after his businesses notched up higher profits last year (Taster/Jamie Oliver/PA)
Jamie Oliver and his family have enjoyed a big payout after the celebrity chef helped households create £1 meals during the cost-of-living squeeze.

The chef’s businesses notched up higher profits amid plans to relaunch a restaurant in the UK.

His empire, which includes TV programmes, recipe books, branded products and partnerships as well as restaurants overseas, made a pre-tax profit of £7.7 million over 2022, 17.5% higher than the previous year.

Jamie’s £1 Wonders programme saw a bigger-than-usual share of younger viewers (Jamie Oliver Productions/Plum Pictures/PA)

A total dividend of £6.8 million was paid to shareholders during the year.

Oliver and his family own the majority of the group’s shares, meaning they will receive a big chunk of the payout.

The improvement was driven by an 8% jump in revenues over the year after the group doubled income from programme production and franchised restaurants.

Sales for the Jamie Oliver Cookery School, which offers cooking classes in London and online, also grew by more than a third last year.

The celebrity chef produced popular TV series last year including Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders, which had an average of 1.2 millions viewers per episode, and Jamie’s £1 Wonders, with an average of 1.4 million viewers.

The latter programme, which was focused on the cost-of-living crisis as households looked to cut back everyday spending, appealed to a younger demographic with a higher-than-usual proportion of 16 to 35-year-olds tuning in, the group said.

The earnings reflect a big financial improvement for Jamie Oliver Group after his restaurant chain, Jamie’s Italian, collapsed into administration in the UK in 2018 with debts of up to £83 million.

He still has franchised restaurants in countries around the world, including in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, and Jamie’s Deli in Europe.

Last week, he announced the launch of a restaurant in London’s Catherine Street, due to open in November, amid a return to the UK restaurant industry.

The group’s chief executive, Kevin Styles, said: “The Jamie Oliver brand continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

“We plan to bring together all aspects of our group, including media, restaurants, products and the Ministry of Food, with a strong digital transformation plan.”

He also detailed plans to “enter new markets” and grow the business’s global reach.