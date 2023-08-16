Fresh recession fears weigh on UK stock markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Fresh recession fears weigh on UK stock markets

By Press Association
Stock markets in the UK fell further on Wednesday amid fresh recession fears (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stock markets in the UK fell further on Wednesday as investor sentiment remained on shaky footing amid fresh recession fears.

UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 6.8% in July, the lowest rate in 17 months, driven by a fall in energy bills.

But eagle-eyed economists noticed that core CPI inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, remained unchanged last month, while services inflation edged higher.

Looking beyond the headline figure it could mean that the Bank of England faces ongoing pressure to tighten monetary policy.

The IPPR think tank said it indicates a “very real risk” of recession with high interest rates squeezing households and businesses.

London’s FTSE 100 was weighed down by losses for banks like NatWest and HSBC, and property-related stocks including Rightmove.

It closed 32.76 points lower, or 0.44%, at 7,356.88.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “This morning’s inflation data from the UK has lifted sterling but put UK-focused stocks on the back foot.

“While headline inflation numbers may look better, the resilience of core CPI means the Bank of England may have to work harder to fight inflation, risking a bigger downturn in the UK economy.

“This has weakened the FTSE 100, which has underperformed against other European indices today as UK housebuilders and banks, among others, fall back.”

It was a more positive session for the British pound which enjoyed a boost amid expectations of more interest rate rises down the line. Sterling was up 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.275, and up 0,4% against the euro to 1.169.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax managed to stay afloat, closing 0.14% higher while France’s Cac 40 dipped by just 0.1%.

In the US, the S&P 500 was relatively flat and the Dow Jones had edged up by 0.15% by the time European markets had closed.

Balfour Beatty financials
Shares in Balfour Beatty slid by more than a 10th after the group flagged some delays to US commercial offices work (Newscast/Balfour Beatty/PA)

In company news, Balfour Beatty’s share price plunged despite the infrastructure company reporting it was on track to deliver its full-year targets.

The firm flagged some delays to US commercial office projects, hinting that customers were holding out for signs of greater economic stability before committing to construction work. Its shares were down 10.6% at close.

Shares in Aviva edged up after the insurer told shareholders it expects to tie up its cost-cutting drive one year ahead of schedule, with £750 million targeted in savings.

It also said that “favourable weather” over the first half of the year had benefited the group, whose insurance cover spans car, home, life and travel. Its share price was 0.9% higher at the close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, up 159p to 2,358p, JD Sports Fashion, up 4.25p to 153.65p, B&M European Value Retail, up 9.6p to 574.8p, Ocado Group, up 13p to 812.4p, and 3I Group, up 28.5p to 1,940p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were NatWest Group, down 7.2p to 226.4p, Rightmove, down 15p to 559p, Fresnillo, down 12.4p to 513.6p, Antofagasta, down 32.5p to 1,420p, and Endeavor Mining, down 35p to 1,600p.