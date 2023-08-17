Mecca Bingo owner boosted by wetter summer weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mecca Bingo owner boosted by wetter summer weather

By Press Association
The gambling company fell into a heavy pre-tax loss in the year to the end of June (Peter Byrne/PA)
The owner of Mecca Bingo has said that it benefited from wetter weather this summer, which pushed people into its centres.

Rank Group said that net gaming revenue at Mecca had increased by 17% since the start of its financial year in July.

“Mecca venues had a very strong start to the year, benefiting from the wet weather in July and early August,” it told shareholders on Thursday.

Rank revealed that Mecca’s net gaming revenue, on a like-for-like basis, had increased 7% in the year to the end of June, with the number of visits to its sites rising by 4%.

Coronavirus – Mon Aug 24, 2020
Older customers have been slower to return after the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

This was slower than some of Rank’s other businesses because Mecca has taken longer to recover from the pandemic. It said that older bingo customers had been the slowest to return.

It shut 15 Mecca sites during the year and has 56 left. The business said that it had taken a £7.7 million hit from the cost of closing these sites, and one other, during the year.

It also took a £119 million hit in impairment charges because many of its venues had not performed as well as hoped.

Partly as a result of that, Rank swung from a pre-tax profit of £73 million to a £123 million loss during the most recent financial year.

Like-for-like net gaming revenue rose 4% at Grosvenor Casinos during the period, with all the growth coming in the second half of the year.

Chief executive John O’Reilly said: “The return of customers to our Grosvenor and Mecca venues continues to pick up and our second half numbers give cause for optimism after a very challenging couple of years.

“During that time, our UK venues have faced a surge in energy costs, high wage inflation, a tightening in the regulatory environment, the slow return of overseas visitors to London’s casinos and the more general pressures on the consumer’s discretionary expenditure.

“However, energy costs have stabilised, inflation appears to now be easing, customers continue to slowly return to both our Grosvenor and our Mecca venues and we now expect to deliver good levels of revenue and profit growth.”