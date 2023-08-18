‘Barbenheimer’ boosts cinema chain Everyman with record week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Barbenheimer’ boosts cinema chain Everyman with record week

By Press Association
Barbie has been an immediate hit at the box office (Ian West/PA
Cinema chain Everyman saw its earnings double last month thanks to the release of the Barbie and Oppenheimer films, as it racked up a record week of admissions.

Despite the movies only coming out in the last week of July, they helped lift earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to £2.6 million, from just £1.3 million the month before.

Revenue rose from £7.1 million to £10.6 million, the chain said on Friday.

The company, which has 41 cinemas across the UK, said the early success of the films has continued into August.

It is also expecting a series of additional movies to help its performance in the second half of the year, including Dune: Part Two; Wonka; The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes; Napoleon; and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Cillian Murphy arrives for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London
Everyman said earnings had doubled in July thanks in part to the release of Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)

The business said it expects to meet market expectations for the year. Analysts expect it to report £94.4 million in revenue and £17.2 million in adjusted EBITDA.

In the six months to the end of June, revenue was £38.3 million, down 5.9%. EBITDA dropped from £7.5 million to £5.8 million, partly because the business was paying lower VAT in the opening months of 2022.

Chief executive Alex Scrimgeour said: “Everyman remains an affordable and popular choice for consumers.

“The record week of admissions we saw in July demonstrates both the value of original content, and the fact that cinema remains as relevant as ever.

“Alongside this, we continue to see increasing demand for our high-quality food and beverage offering.

“The all-encompassing Everyman experience leaves us very well placed to satisfy consumer demand for premium entertainment.

“None of what we do would be possible without the incredible Everyman team both in our venues and head office.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and willingness to go that extra mile for our customers.

“We have added three carefully selected new venues to our estate and we look forward to building on the significant momentum we have seen in July and August.”