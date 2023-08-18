Investors’ eyes on tax bill as Harbour Energy to report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors’ eyes on tax bill as Harbour Energy to report

By Press Association
Harbour expects to pay more than £1 billion in windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
Harbour expects to pay more than £1 billion in windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)

The biggest official fuel producer in the North Sea will present its results next week, with investors likely keen to know more about its plans for the future and the impacts of the windfall tax.

Harbour Energy has been complaining about its UK tax bill since the Government introduced a special charge for energy companies as prices soared following Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine.

The company said in March that its profit had been “all but wiped out” by the windfall tax. But that was based on writing off last year’s profit against what the company expects to pay over the five-year period of the tax, a move that brought criticism at the time.

Harbour set aside 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion), which it said was to pay off the tax in future years.

It then said that the tax had wiped out last year’s profit, despite paying only 205 million dollars (£161 million) in extra tax last year on a profit of around 2.5 billion dollars (£2 billion).

Watchers of the company will probably be keen to know how much of the expected tax bill has actually materialised in the last six months since the end of the previous financial year. That could give them an idea of whether the 1.5 billion dollars will all be spent on the windfall tax.

In June, Harbour was boosted by the Government’s announcement that while the windfall tax would continue until 2028, it could be phased out if average oil and gas prices drop below 71.40 dollars a barrel or 54p per therm for two consecutive quarters in that period.

Investors will also be keen to know more about Harbour’s plans for the future of its non-UK operations, and whether bosses will say anything more about the rumoured tie-up with an American rival.

Earlier this month, Harbour announced it was exiting its operations in Vietnam. This means that Harbour has only a small amount of production left outside the UK, analysts said at the time.

But Harbour is also investing a lot in future opportunities abroad, including a three billion dollar development in Indonesia. This has been held up due to sanctions against the Russian company that Harbour was meant to be running this project with.

There have also been reports about a potential merger with US-based Talos Energy. That would see the company’s focus shift away from the UK after the windfall tax hit

Harbour and Talos have already partnered on a project in the Gulf of Mexico before.

Harbour reports on Thursday August 24.