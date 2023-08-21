Wind power returns to commercial shipping with trial of high-tech sails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wind power returns to commercial shipping with trial of high-tech sails

By Press Association
Only ships that have space on deck will be able to fit the wings (Cargill/PA)
Only ships that have space on deck will be able to fit the wings (Cargill/PA)

Commercial shipping will once again use wind power, with several companies teaming up to demonstrate how a pair of high-tech sails can save fuel and cut carbon emissions.

The WindWings have been retrofitted onto the Pyxis Ocean, owned by Mitsubishi and chartered by Cargill, and engineers will be monitoring their performance during their first real-world test.

Designed by a team of British Olympic sailors under BAR Technologies and built by Yara Marine Tech, the WindWings are expected to save up to 30% of shipping fuel on average, although they cannot be fitted onto every ship, such as those loaded with containers or on routes with little wind.

WindWings being retrofitted
The WindWings were retrofitted onto the Pyxis Ocean at a shipyard in Shanghai (Cargill/PA)

Shipping is one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise because of a current lack of viable alternative fuels, although the industry is developing the use of methanol and ammonia.

But these could be three to four times more expensive than what is currently in use, said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill Ocean Transportation, who hopes the new sails will make adopting alternative fuels more economically viable.

Speaking to the PA news agency from his office in Geneva, he said: “Although we’re trying it on a conventional one, the endgame is, of course, to somehow combine it with either low-carbon fuels, zero-carbon fuels and all kinds of other technologies.

“It is a tool in the toolbox, but it’s not the silver bullet.”

Alternative fuels are also heavier and being able to save on their use would allow ships to carry less of it, further saving money.

Mr Dieleman does not believe shipping would fall victim to the efficiency paradox, whereby a saving in fuel, water or electricity for example, resulted in people using more of it.

He said: “I think it’s a little bit different here because if you would do that, you would say I’m going to use the fuel differently, I’m going to just speed up, which is something that doesn’t really happen.

“I think these are real fuel savings and real carbon savings. They’re important today, but they’re even more important tomorrow with the new fuels.”

BAR and Yara Marine Tech plan on building hundreds more WindWings over the next four years, with research ongoing to improve their hydrodynamic hull forms.

John Cooper, chief executive of BAR, said: “If international shipping is to achieve its ambition of reducing CO2 emissions, then innovation must come to the fore.

“Wind is a near-marginal, cost-free fuel and the opportunity for reducing emissions, alongside significant efficiency gains in vessel-operating costs, is substantial.”

Mr Dieleman added: “At the end of the day, wind is a free fuel, right? So how can how can you use this to the best extent?

“Wind alone is not going to get us there. It’s not for every trade flow, it’s not for every ship, but it is one piece of the puzzle, and I think a very important one.”