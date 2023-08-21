Economic uncertainty is deterring buyers, says housebuilder Crest Nicholson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economic uncertainty is deterring buyers, says housebuilder Crest Nicholson

By Press Association
The house sector has struggled in recent weeks (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A summer slowdown in the housing market forced Crest Nicholson to downgrade its profit outlook for the year as buyers are put off by the tough economic climate.

The housebuilder said that it had faced bad conditions, which got worse in recent weeks, as interest rates continue to rise.

It said that when homes sell, the prices have not changed much.

This is because there are not many people selling at the moment, so the supply is low, helping to keep prices higher.

Meanwhile, despite economic problems in the country, few homeowners are being forced to sell because they are in financial distress.

A person looks for properties for sale on the Rightmove website
Rightmove data suggests that house prices dropped faster this August than during any other August since 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Against a backdrop of persistently high inflation and rising interest rates, trading conditions for the housing market have worsened during the summer of this year,” the business said on Monday.

“While pricing has remained resilient in a market with limited supply and few distressed sellers, the economic uncertainty is deterring prospective home movers.”

As a result, the company downgraded its pre-tax profit expectation for the year ending October 31, to £50 million, from £73.7 million previously.

Shares in the company plunged by as much as 13.8% on Monday morning after markets opened.

It added: “Additional mortgage borrowing for those looking to upgrade or for those with low levels of equity, notably first-time buyers, has become significantly more expensive with no Government support (following the end of Help to Buy) now in place to cushion this impact.

“Transaction levels across the industry have therefore weakened further, particularly in recent weeks.

“Although overall inflation is encouragingly starting to fall, core inflation and wage inflation both remain high with further interest rate rises forecast over the coming months.”

It came as separate figures from online property company Rightmove said that house prices were beginning to slide as sellers become more realistic about what they can expect to get.

Average asking prices fell 1.9% in August, the biggest fall in that month since 2018.