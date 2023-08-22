Former Bank of England boss Mark Carney to head up Bloomberg board

Former Bank of England boss Mark Carney has been appointed to head up a new board of directors at media financial services group Bloomberg as part of a management overhaul at the firm.

In an email to staff on Monday, the firm’s 81-year-old founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that former chief product officer Vlad Kliatchko was also being promoted to chief executive.

It comes amid mounting speculation over succession plans at Bloomberg, although Mr Bloomberg told employees he was “not going anywhere”.

He added: “I’ve never used a title in the company, so I won’t change what I’ll be called – just ‘Mike’.”

The shake-up will also see JP Zammitt, who had been chief operating officer, become president of Bloomberg, while Patti Roskill has been appointed as the group’s chief financial officer.

Mr Carney – who has teamed up with Bloomberg previously on climate projects – will chair a new board of directors alongside his role as chairman of Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.

Other board members are set to be announced in “short order”, with existing members to be given honorary positions and labelled “emeritus”.

Michael Bloomberg also said he is ‘not going anywhere’ amid speculation about succession at his firm (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mr Carney was governor of the Bank of England for nearly seven years, from July 2013 to March 2020.

He is also currently acting as United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance.

Mr Bloomberg said in the staff memo: “Our decades-long growth, while terrific, also risks complacency.

“We’ve never been a place that just accepts the status quo.

“We’re successful because we change and adapt – always thinking about tomorrow, not what we did yesterday, and always doing things first.”

Mr Bloomberg, who served as New York City mayor for three terms, ran for president in the US in 2020, but pulled out of the running after after three months.

He founded what was then called Innovative Market Systems in 1981 to build data systems for Wall Street banks.

Since renamed Bloomberg, it has become a leading provider of financial data terminals in the finance sector globally.